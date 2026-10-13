Former Boise State star Khalil Shakir hits fastest speed of 2026 NFL season during Buffalo Bills’ overtime win

With No. 1 receiver DJ Moore sidelined due to a shoulder injury, the Buffalo Bills needed other receiving targets to emerge against the Los Angeles Rams.

One of Josh Allen’s favorite targets over the last four years—former Boise State star Khalil Shakir—rose to the challenge on Monday Night Football.

Shakir hauled in three passes for 80 yards, including a 57-yard catch-and-run during the Bills’ first overtime possession. Shakir nearly scored but was tripped up just outside the red zone by Kamren Kinchens.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Shakir hit a top speed of 21.89 miles per hour on the run. It was the fastest time for any ball carrier during the 2026 NFL season.

What a catch and run by Khalil Shakir 🔥@BUFvsLAR on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/L1IitAcF4x — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026

The previous mark belonged to New York Giants defensive back Deonte Banks, who hit 21.85 miles per hour during a Week 4 pick-six.

The Bills fumbled one play after the Shakir fireworks but remained in the game when Greg Rousseau blocked Harrison Mevis’ game-winning 48-yard field goal attempt. Allen used his legs to get the Bills into field goal range, and Tyler Bass converted a 45-yarder for a walk-off 37-34 road victory.

Shakir, a fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2022, has 18 catches for 256 yards this season.

The Bills hold a 4-1 record and lead the AFC East by one game over the New England Patriots.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates had one reception for one yard in the Commanders’ disastrous 27-27 tie against the visiting New York Giants.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

For the fifth straight game, Casey was a healthy scratch as the Broncos picked up a 23-17 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland started at left guard in a wild 19-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in London.

Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

Hassanein was once again inactive as the Lions scored a 45-21 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani had a rough outing against the San Francisco 49ers with two fumbles, one of which was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Holani had four carries for seven yards and four catches for 24 yards. The Seahawks fell at home, 32-29.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty tallied 10 carries for 27 yards and three catches for 50 yards in a 45-17 road loss to the New England Patriots.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence had a pass breakup in the loss to the 49ers.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir caught three passes for 80 yards in a 37-34 overtime road victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner had two total tackles in the victory over the Chargers.