How did Boise State, Mountain West fare in 2026 NFL Draft?

Offensive lineman Kage Casey was the lone Boise State player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, which wrapped up on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Casey was taken in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) by the Denver Broncos. Casey will likely start as a swing tackle in the NFL as the Broncos have a pair of veterans on the edges in Garett Bolles (left tackle) and Mike McGlinchey (right tackle).

In the hours after the conclusion of the draft, two former Boise State players agreed to free agent contracts: Tight end Matt Lauter (Las Vegas Raiders) and safety Zion Washington (Cleveland Browns).

Boise State announced the Raiders’ signing of Lauter on Saturday night. NFL Draft On SI reported Washington’s free agent deal with the Browns.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lauter caught 37 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns last season. He wrapped up his four-year college career with 97 catches for 1,146 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Lauter will join a Raiders offense led by former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, who was drafted sixth overall in 2025. Jeanty set a Raiders franchise rookie record last year with 1,321 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound Washington recorded 169 total tackles and eight pass breakups during his five seasons with the Broncos. In 12 games as a senior, Washington notched 66 total tackles.

Washington was one of the top performers at Boise State’s Pro Day, turning in team-best marks in the 40-yard dash (4.39 seconds), 20-yard shuttle (4.21), vertical jump (41.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 3 inches).

According to multiple reports, cornerback Jeremiah Earby received an invitation to the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie minicamp. Earby had a strong senior season for Boise State with 60 total tackles, nine pass breakups and four interceptions.

Three Mountain West players were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft: San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson (first round, No. 27 overall, Miami Dolphins), New Mexico defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby (seventh round, No. 252 overall, Philadelphia Eagles) and Casey.

Boise State has had at least one player taken in 16 of the last 17 drafts.

Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green was drafted in the sixth round (No. 182 overall) by the Cleveland Browns. Green spent the last two seasons at Arkansas after beginning his college career with the Broncos.

Green set three NFL Combine records for a quarterback, putting up dominant marks in the 40-yard dash (4.36 seconds), vertical leap (43½ inches) and broad jump (11 feet, 2 inches).