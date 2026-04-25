Former Boise State standout left tackle Kage Casey didn’t have to wait long on Saturday to hear his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Denver Broncos selected Casey with the 11th pick (No. 111 overall) of the fourth round on Saturday morning.

The Broncos captured the AFC West title last season and reached the AFC championship game before falling to the New England Patriots.

With the selection of Casey, Boise State has had at least one player selected in 16 of the last 17 drafts.

“I’m just so excited for him,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told local media earlier this week. “Remembering him when he came out here for a tryout … and seeing him go through drills, and just the freak athlete he was to the type of kid he is. … This is going to be a really, really special weekend for him.”

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Casey ended his college career by making 41 straight starts at left tackle. He was voted first-team all-Mountain West in 2024 and 2025 and received multiple All-America honors following his sophomore season.

Casey was considered a potential first-round pick last offseason but slipped down draft boards during his junior season. Some scouts believe Casey will need to switch from tackle to guard in the NFL.

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah rated Casey as the No. 116 overall player available.

Lance Zierlein, another NFL.com draft analyst, gave Casey a grade of Rounds 4-5.

“Well-proportioned, durable tackle prospect who counters his lack of length with persistence that helps him finish the job,” Zierlein wrote. “Casey is a capable athlete with enough range to reach zone landmarks and the body control to redirect when mirroring edge-to-edge.

“Casey has the upside to start in the league and could begin his career as a swing tackle with guard flexibility.”

Dane Brugler of The Athletic also awarded Casey a Rounds 4-5 grade.

“Despite some drifting and stiffness in his lower half, he is athletic enough to stay square in pass protection and has strong hands to combat what rushers throw at him,” Brugler wrote. “He doesn’t overwhelm targets in the run game but works himself in position to wall off and seal lanes. With a potential move inside to guard or center looming, he will need to learn how to fire his feet quicker to combat immediate contact in his face.”

Casey was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 8 overall recruit in Oregon coming out of Clackamas High School. He chose the Broncos over an offer from Oregon State.

Casey appeared in five games as a true freshman and preserved his redshirt. He became Boise State’s starting left tackle the next season.

The three-day, seven-round 2026 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday in Pittsburgh.