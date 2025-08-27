NFL cutdown day: Double-digit former Boise State players make 53-man rosters
Eleven Boise State alumni survived NFL cutdown day and will be on Week 1 rosters for the upcoming 2025 season.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir highlight a group of former Broncos at the next level.
Here is the full list of Boise State alumni on Week 1 rosters:
John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders
Ezra Cleveland, offensive guard, Jacksonville Jaguars
George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks
Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders
DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive end, Seattle Seahawks
Scott Matlock, fullback/defensive line, Los Angeles Chargers
Jeremy McNichols, running back, Washington Commanders
John Ojukwu, offensive tackle, Tennessee Titans
Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills
JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos
Cedrick Wilson Jr., wide receiver, New Orleans Saints
Shakir, Buffalo’s leading receiver last season at 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns, is expected to play in Week 1 after suffering a high ankle sprain at the beginning of training camp.
“He’s dealt with one before,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Shakir’s injury. “He’s extremely tough, a big part of our offense. It’s gonna take some time, high ankles normally do.”
Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison suffered a neck injury during the preseason and was placed on injured reserve. Mattison previously played for the Minnesota Vikings (2019-23) and Raiders (2024).
Not all former Broncos survived NFL cutdown day.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Cam Camper, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Ben Dooley, Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein and others were waived as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players.
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson spoke about NFL cutdown day on Tuesday.
“I don’t watch a lot of NFL games, I’ve been open about that. I do love watching our players who have played here, because those are like my sons and I love them dearly,” Danielson said. “We’ve obviously had some of our former players get hurt early on in the preseason. It just breaks your heart because you know who they are as people, you know how much they put into it. And when someone gets waived or cut or doesn’t make the team, it breaks your heart because I know the work they put in, I know the type of young men they are.
“But I also believe that God never says ‘Oops,’ and there will be another door open for them somewhere. I will definitely be paying attention to it, and however it goes, I’m going to make sure I hit those kids up.”