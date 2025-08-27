Boise State Broncos ON SI

NFL cutdown day: Double-digit former Boise State players make 53-man rosters

2025 NFL season begins next week

Bob Lundeberg

Ashton Jeanty.
Ashton Jeanty. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Eleven Boise State alumni survived NFL cutdown day and will be on Week 1 rosters for the upcoming 2025 season.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir highlight a group of former Broncos at the next level. 

Here is the full list of Boise State alumni on Week 1 rosters: 

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Ezra Cleveland, offensive guard, Jacksonville Jaguars

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive end, Seattle Seahawks

Scott Matlock, fullback/defensive line, Los Angeles Chargers

Jeremy McNichols, running back, Washington Commanders

John Ojukwu,  offensive tackle, Tennessee Titans

Khalil Shakir,  wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Cedrick Wilson Jr., wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

Shakir, Buffalo’s leading receiver last season at 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns, is expected to play in Week 1 after suffering a high ankle sprain at the beginning of training camp. 

“He’s dealt with one before,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Shakir’s injury. “He’s extremely tough, a big part of our offense. It’s gonna take some time, high ankles normally do.”

Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison suffered a neck injury during the preseason and was placed on injured reserve. Mattison previously played for the Minnesota Vikings (2019-23) and Raiders (2024). 

Not all former Broncos survived NFL cutdown day. 

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Cam Camper, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Ben Dooley, Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein and others were waived as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players. 

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson spoke about NFL cutdown day on Tuesday. 

“I don’t watch a lot of NFL games, I’ve been open about that. I do love watching our players who have played here, because those are like my sons and I love them dearly,” Danielson said. “We’ve obviously had some of our former players get hurt early on in the preseason. It just breaks your heart because you know who they are as people, you know how much they put into it. And when someone gets waived or cut or doesn’t make the team, it breaks your heart because I know the work they put in, I know the type of young men they are. 

“But I also believe that God never says ‘Oops,’ and there will be another door open for them somewhere. I will definitely be paying attention to it, and however it goes, I’m going to make sure I hit those kids up.”

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Broncos In The Pros