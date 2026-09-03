10 Boise State transfers who could make an immediate impact against Oregon

Boise State declined to release a depth chart ahead of Saturday’s Week 1 matchup with No. 2 Oregon, but several offseason transfer portal additions are expected to have major roles for the Broncos in 2026.

Here are 10 transfers who are poised to make an immediate impact for Boise State on the road at Autzen Stadium.

Logan Brantley, linebacker

The 6-foot, 235-pound Brantley is in the mix to start at linebacker alongside Boen Phelps. Brantley transferred to Boise State after spending three seasons at Kansas.

Mikaio Edward, defensive tackle

The 6-foot-1, 301-pound Edward had no trouble with the jump from Division II Central Washington to Boise State. The fourth-year junior was an instant star in spring practice and earned a starting job at defensive tackle in fall camp.

Zander Esty, offensive line

After three years with Oregon State, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Esty transferred to the Broncos in the offseason. He will be a key backup interior lineman heading into Autzen Stadium.

Tyler Ethridge, offensive tackle

Another Division II transfer from Colorado State-Pueblo, Ethridge will start at left tackle as a fourth-year senior. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Ethridge could be the best player on Boise State’s offensive line.

Juelz Goff, running back

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Goff began his college career at Pittsburgh before heading west. The redshirt sophomore will be the Broncos’ No. 3 running back behind stars Sire Gaines and Dylan Riley.

Kyle Hall, defensive back

Hall, a former star at College of San Mateo, should see time at safety against Oregon. The junior has excellent size at 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds.

Darren Morris, wide receiver

After four solid years at Southern University, Morris transferred to Boise State for his final college season. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Morris will be in the Week 1 wide receiver rotation.

Roman Tillmon, defensive back

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Tillmon locked down a starting role at nickelback in his first season with the Broncos. Tillmon spent his first three seasons at South Dakota.

JeRico Washington Jr., cornerback

An underrated transfer portal addition, Washington Jr. will see plenty of action at cornerback playing alongside Jaden Mickey and Sherrod Smith. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Washington Jr. recorded five interceptions in three seasons at Kennesaw State.

Akeem Wright, wide receiver

A fourth-year senior, Wright was a fall camp riser who earned a starting role at wide receiver. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound transfer from De Anza College is a big-play threat who has improved as a route-runner.