3 biggest questions Boise State faces before No. 2 Oregon showdown

Boise State will begin its first Pac-12 season with a bang on Saturday against No. 2 Oregon.

The Ducks, who are expected to make a third straight College Football Playoff appearance and challenge for the program’s first national title, are a massive 24.5-point favorite in the non-conference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The Broncos are coming off a 9-5 season and the program’s third consecutive Mountain West championship. Boise State aims to secure a fourth straight conference title in Year 1 of the new Pac-12 and snag the program’s second CFP berth in three seasons.

Here are the three biggest questions Boise State faces entering Saturday’s showdown against the high-flying Ducks.

Can Boise State’s offense perform against an elite defense?

Boise State’s offense fell apart against the top defenses it matched up against in 2025.

The Broncos faced four top-25 defenses last year: No. 10 Fresno State, No. 12 San Diego State, No. 21 Washington and No. 22 Notre Dame. Boise State scored 31 combined points against the four teams en route to four double-digit defeats and put up just seven points in a blowout loss to No. 83 defense South Florida.

Oregon, the No. 7 total defense last season, may have the best defensive front in college football and ample talent in the secondary.

The Maddux Madsen-led Boise State offense largely performed well in fall camp, but Saturday will represent a different level of competition for the unit.

Is Boise State’s interior defensive line deep enough?

The Broncos are light on FBS experience at several positions, and the interior defensive line is no exception.

Head coach Spencer Danielson feels very good about returning starter David Latu and Central Washington transfer Mikaio Edward, but the depth behind those two remains a major question mark.

Michael Madrie (14 appearances, one start) and Lopez Sanusi (13 appearances, two starts) were both rotation players last season with some upside. Deuce Alailefaleula, Bethel Imasuen, Adonte Medley and Ryder Swanson are among a large group of untested players vying for rotation roles.

Boise State likes to use a sizable defensive line rotation, but the coaching staff may be forced to lean on Edward and Latu against Oregon.

Who will win Boise State’s kicking battle?

Colton Boomer was expected to walk into a starting role at kicker after a solid junior season (11 of 15 field goals, 46 of 47 PATs, 79 touchback percentage), but the fifth-year senior had an erratic fall camp and could lose his job to sophomore Canaan Moore.

In one appearance against Eastern Washington last year, Moore went 4 for 4 on PATs and 1 of 2 on field goals.

Boomer has the bigger leg, but Moore could be a more reliable kicker for a Boise State special teams unit that needs to be much better this fall.

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