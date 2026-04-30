2 Boise State transfers who will ease NFL losses

Boise State added 18 transfers during the offseason from the Division I, Division II and junior college levels.

Several of the transfers are vying for immediate playing time as the Broncos gear up to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 this summer.

Eight players from last year’s team have already received an opportunity to land on an NFL roster in 2026, including fourth-round pick Kage Casey and undrafted free agents Matt Lauter and Zion Washington.

Here are two transfer portal additions that will help ease the Broncos’ NFL losses.

Tyler Ethridge, senior, offensive tackle

The Broncos have a massive hole to plug at left tackle with the loss of Casey, and Ethridge has the experience and talent to fill Casey’s shoes.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge logged 29 starts at left tackle for Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo and received all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors the last two seasons. The ThunderWolves had plenty of success with Ethridge anchoring the offensive line, capturing back-to-back Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles en route to the Division II playoffs.

“Tyler Ethridge, violent football player,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told local media during spring practice. “Plays the game the way it should be played.”

Ethridge is a Texas native who attended Midlothian High School before heading off to CSU-Pueblo. An unrated prep recruit, Ethridge was rated a three-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports and the No. 176 offensive tackle in the portal. He also considered Colorado State, North Texas, Oklahoma State and Washington State before signing with Boise State.

Mikaio Edward, junior, defensive line

Another Division II transfer, Edward was an instant standout for the Broncos in spring practice.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Edward notched 41 tackles (nine for loss) and seven sacks during his sophomore year at Central Washington. He earned first-team all-Lone Star Conference honors.

The Washington native also received praise from Danielson.

“What I’ve noticed with Tyler Ethridge and Mikaio Edward … their heart of gratitude being here has been unbelievable,” Danielson said. “(Director of sports performance Benjamin) Hilgart was telling me that Tyler or Mikaio talked to him about how ‘This is the first summer I’m going to be somewhere and be able to train with the team,’ and you forget about that. … And I’m a Division II guy, I’ve been there.”

Edward should be an instant contributor on the defensive line as Boise State looks to replace Braxton Fely, who started every game over the last three seasons.

Fely landed rookie minicamp invitations from the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.