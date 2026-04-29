Ranking the Boise State NFL departures from least to most impactful for 2026

As of Wednesday morning, eight players who suited up for Boise State last season have received an opportunity to make an NFL roster in 2026.

Just one Boise State player was selected in the 2026 NFL Draft: Offensive lineman Kage Casey. The Denver Broncos drafted Casey in the fourth round (No. 111 overall).

Here is a ranking of Boise State’s NFL departures from least to most impactful for the upcoming season.

8. Malakai Williams, defensive line

Williams was a reserve edge rusher for the Broncos last season after transferring in from Idaho. He appeared in 13 games and tallied 11 total tackles (three for loss), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound Williams received rookie minicamp invitations from the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

7. Matt Lauter, tight end

Lauter was a productive receiving tight end at the college level, closing his four-year Boise State career with 97 catches for 1,146 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Lauter checks in at No. 7 due to the Broncos’ returning talent at tight end, including potential star Matt Wagner. Lauter agreed to a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

6. Jeremiah Earby, cornerback

Earby emerged as a lockdown cornerback last season with 60 total tackles, nine pass breakups and four interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Earby earned rookie minicamp invitations from the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

5. Zion Washington, safety

Washington starred in Boise State’s secondary the last two seasons and closed his college career with 167 total tackles and nine pass breakups.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound Washington signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent.

4. Mason Randolph, offensive line

Randolph started all 14 games for the Broncos at center as a senior and was voted first-team all-Mountain West.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Randolph landed rookie minicamp invitations from the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

3. A’Marion McCoy, cornerback

McCoy was a three-year standout for Boise State who notched 118 total tackles, 21 pass breakups and eight interceptions, including a career-high four as a senior.

The Philadelphia Eagles invited the 6-foot, 180-pound McCoy to rookie minicamp.

2. Braxton Fely, defensive line

Fely started every game over the last three seasons at defensive tackle and was a two-time second-team all-MWC selection.

The 6-foot-1, 296-pound Fely received rookie minicamp invitations from the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

1. Kage Casey, offensive line

A two-time first-team all-MWC pick, Casey made 41 starts at left tackle over his final three seasons with the Broncos.

Transfer portal addition Tyler Ethridge is set to take over for Casey at left tackle, but the Broncos will miss the anchor of their offensive line.