2 missed referee calls that impacted Boise State’s upset bid of No. 2 Oregon

Boise State’s near-upset of No. 2 Oregon on Saturday featured a pair of missed calls that were immediately identified by CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore.

The Broncos (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12), who ultimately fell 34-27 to the Ducks (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, benefited from the first missed call and were harmed by the second.

Trailing 34-27 midway through the fourth quarter, Boise State faced a third-and-17 from its own 18-yard line. Quarterback Maddux Madsen received immediate pressure up the middle and dumped the ball to tight end Matt Wagner for a seven-yard gain, setting the Broncos up to punt it away.

On the play, Madsen was hit directly in the face mask by Oregon linebacker Nasir Wyatt. Madsen pleaded for a roughing the passer penalty but was not granted a flag by lead referee Jeff Servinski.

This was NOT called roughing the passer on a key third down incompletion with Boise State trailing Oregon by a TD in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/1GvgdKuHnm — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 5, 2026

The missed call was quickly picked up by CBS, and Steratore said Wyatt should’ve been flagged for a drive-extending personal foul.

The Broncos were able to force a punt and get the ball back before turning it over on downs with one minute and change remaining.

Early in the second quarter, the Broncos were on the other end of a missed call by Servinski’s crew.

Oregon punt returner Evan Stewart signaled for a fair catch on an Oscar Doyle boot and was nearly grazed by the Boise State gunner. Stewart muffed the punt, which was recovered by Broncos redshirt freshman Arthur de Boachie.

College football’s “halo rule” requires the coverage unit to give a two-yard buffer for the returner. By rule, Boise State should’ve been flagged for kick catch interference with possession going back to Oregon, Steratore said.

Was there a penalty on this play that resulted in a Boise State recovery? @GeneSteratore says he would've supported a flag for interference on this punt. pic.twitter.com/KnFY9Ea5Hh — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 5, 2026

One play after the muffed punt, the Broncos took a 14-7 lead on a 38-yard Sire Gaines screen pass touchdown.

The Ducks fell behind 17-7 later in the second quarter but scored a touchdown in the closing seconds of the half.

Oregon opened the second half with 10 straight points, but Maddux Madsen connected with Wagner for a seven-yard touchdown on fourth-and-three to tie the score at 27-all.

The teams traded field goals before Oregon quarterback Dante Moore hit Dakorien Moore for a 62-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. The Ducks closed the game with consecutive defensive stops—benefiting from the missed roughing the passer on Wyatt—to hold on against the Broncos.

Boise State will be back in action next Saturday with a home game against Memphis.