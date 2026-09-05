3 instant takeaways from Boise State’s near-upset of No. 2 Oregon

Boise State’s valiant upset bid of No. 2 Oregon came up just short on Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos held a 10-point first-half lead and headed to the locker room up 17-14, but the Ducks roared back to secure a 34-27 non-conference victory at Autzen Stadium.

Boise State had two cracks at getting the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Broncos went three-and-out on the first try and turned it over on downs in their own territory on the second.

Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s strong showing against national title contender Oregon.

1. No sluggish start following eventful travel day

A brutal day of travel didn’t faze Boise State at the start of Saturday’s game.



On Friday afternoon, the team plane couldn’t land at the Eugene Airport due to heavy rain. The plane was rerouted to Portland, and the Broncos slowly bussed to Eugene in holiday weekend traffic, arriving just before 9 p.m. local time—a six-plus-hour travel delay.



Fifteen hours and change later, the Broncos received the opening kickoff and marched straight down the field on an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Maddux Madsen connected with Cam Bates for a 13-yard touchdown to put Boise State up 7-0 early.



The Broncos’ defense opened with consecutive stops, including a strong fourth-down open-field tackle by transfer cornerback JeRico Washington Jr. near midfield.



One play after a muffed Oregon punt, Sire Gaines took a screen pass 38 yards to the house for a 14-7 Boise State lead with 10:14 remaining in the half. Corner Sherrod Smith then had another massive fourth-down tackle that led to a Canaan Moore 29-yard field goal.



The Ducks closed the half with a late touchdown to make it a 17-14 game, but it was an impressive start for Boise State following a nightmarish day of travel.

2. Ducks dominate ‘middle eight’

The final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half are known as the “middle eight,” and Oregon flexed its muscles during the important period.



Taking over at their own 7 with just over one minute remaining in the opening half, Boise State quickly went three-and-out with two incomplete passes, burning just 21 seconds of clock. After a short Oscar Doyle punt, the Ducks were in the end zone four plays later on a 27-yard Jamari Johnson touchdown catch.



Oregon then received the second half’s opening kickoff and evened the score on a 26-yard Gage Hurych field goal. The Ducks closed the middle eight with a defensive stop and grabbed their first lead one possession later with an explosive six-play, 87-yard drive capped by a Jeremiah McClellan eight-yard receiving touchdown.



The middle eight dominance helped Oregon avoid the upset at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks scored on their first five possessions of the second half as the Boise State defense ran out of gas.

3. Madsen shows guts

It was an up-and-down day for Madsen, but the fifth-year senior made several clutch plays under duress.



Madsen’s best throw of the game was a seven-yard touchdown strike to tight end Matt Wagner on fourth-and-three that knotted the score at 24-all with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter.



Madsen then orchestrated another scoring drive that resulted in a 36-yard Moore field goal to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter. Oregon immediately jumped back in front on a 62-yard Dakorien Moore touchdown reception, and the Broncos’ offense generated just one first down on their final two drives.



Facing a ferocious Oregon pass rush, Madsen finished 15 of 29 passing (52 percent) for 181 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Madsen was sacked three times.



Madsen missed a few open throws throughout the game, but it was mostly an encouraging performance from Boise State’s experienced quarterback.

Three other notes

• Several newcomers had strong games, including true freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones (four receptions, 76 yards) and transfers Tyler Ethridge (left tackle) and Washington Jr. True freshman nickelback Madden Soliai could be ready to start.

• The Broncos played clean football against the Ducks with no turnovers and just three penalties for 25 yards. Oregon committed 10 penalties for 90 yards.

• After ranking among the worst tackling teams in college football last year, Boise State’s tackling was much better on Saturday.