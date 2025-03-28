2025 NFL mock drafts: Ashton Jeanty linked to Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears
With four weeks remaining until the 2025 NFL Draft, two teams have emerged atop the Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes.
The Las Vegas Raiders are a -125 favorite to select the Boise State running back with the sixth overall pick. If the Raiders go a different direction, most draft analysts believe the Chicago Bears will pounce on Jeanty at pick No. 10. The Bears are +190 to take the Heisman Trophy runner-up.
Jeanty had 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior, leading the country in all three categories.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Here is a collection of opinions from draft analysts on where Jeanty will land.
1. Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 10 to Chicago Bears
Rationale: “This is a best-case scenario for the Bears. Jeanty can do the same things Jahmyr Gibbs did for Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit, but with more power. Jeanty is an elite contact balance runner who does not go down on first contact. He can create his own rushing lanes and has the speed to produce chunk plays. Jeanty is also a good receiving back, with 43 catches for five touchdowns in 2023 before Boise State’s offense switched to a run-heavy approach in 2024.”
2. Charles Davis, NFL.com: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “This pick almost feels like chalk. The best running back in the draft lands on a team led by Pete ‘run it and let’s play great defense’ Carroll?! Perhaps the Raiders’ new head coach envisions a Marshawn Lynch type of impact when he watches Jeanty’s tape.”
3. Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: No. 10 to Chicago Bears
Rationale: “Chicago has made wholesale additions to its roster, which could allow it to make what would have been considered a luxury selection just a few weeks ago. Ashton Jeanty is a net positive in both the run and pass games, which should take pressure off young quarterback Caleb Williams.”
4. Tyler Dragon, USA Today: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “The Raiders averaged an NFL-low 79.8 rushing yards per game in 2024. It was the lowest rushing average by a team in a single season since 2022. Pete Carroll’s teams in Seattle routinely had stout rushing attacks. Jeanty and Brock Bowers are foundation pieces on offense.”
5. Hayden Winks, Underdog Network: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “Las Vegas is drafting a running back at some point. It’s a matter of when. Jeanty has the best contact balance of any running back I’ve watched recently and doesn’t have a clear weakness as a ball carrier. He’d fit beautifully with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who is consistently in the top 10 in carries when he’s calling plays.”
6. Ryan Roberts, A to Z Sports: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “A running back in the top 10? Pro Football Focus may lose their minds. Luckily head coach Pete Carroll is an old-school personality who values really good football players no matter what position they play.”
