NFL Draft odds: Las Vegas Raiders now favored to select Ashton Jeanty
With one month remaining until the NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty continues to rise up draft boards.
Jeanty was sensational during his junior season at Boise State, leading college football in carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29). The 5-foot-8, 211-pound back finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Jeanty began the draft process as a consensus first-round pick and was widely linked to the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 12. Earlier this month, the Chicago Bears became the new favorite to select Jeanty at No. 10 overall.
Following Boise State’s Wednesday Pro Day, the Las Vegas Raiders are now an odds-on favorite at -115 to draft Jeanty. The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the draft entering Pete Carroll’s first season at the helm.
The Bears are next in the Jeanty draft odds at +190, followed by the Cowboys (+650), San Francisco 49ers (+1100), New Orleans Saints (+1800), Denver Broncos (+1800), New England Patriots (+2000) and Pittsburgh Steelers (+2800).
The running backs coaches for the Broncos, Raiders, Saints and Steelers were all in attendance for Boise State’s Pro Day, as was Raiders general manager John Spytek.
Jeanty skipped several Pro Day workouts, including the 40-yard dash and bench press. Jeanty also declined to participate in on-field workouts at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine.
“You can go watch (the film) and look at what I do,” Jeanty said after Pro Day. “There’s not really much question marks on my game, especially as a runner with the ball.
“The competitive side in me wants to go out there and do the drills. But just in the process, is it really going to help my stock or not? That was really the decision.”
Jeanty is an overwhelming -2500 favorite to be the first running back taken in the NFL Draft, well ahead of North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton (+1000).
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is -1600 to go first overall in the draft. Ward, who transferred to Miami from Washington State, threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns en route to a fourth-place finish in the Heisman voting.
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick.
Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is a -300 favorite to be the Cleveland Browns’ choice at No. 2 overall. Carter and Jeanty faced off in the College Football Playoff as Penn State defeated Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl, 31-14.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.