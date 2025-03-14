2025 NFL mock drafts: Chicago Bears favored to select Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty
The Chicago Bears have emerged as the favorite to select Boise State star tailback Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In the latest odds from DraftKings, the Bears are +150 to take Jeanty with the No. 10 overall pick.
DraftKings lists the Las Vegas Raiders at +200 to draft Jeanty in the first round, followed by the Dallas Cowboys (+400), New Orleans Saints (+900), Denver Broncos (+1800), Los Angeles Chargers (+1800) and Pittsburgh Steelers (+1800).
The Bears ranked 25th in the NFL a season ago at 101.7 yards rushing per game. Expensive veteran D’Andre Swift (959 yards, six touchdowns) remains on the roster, but the Bears may want to pair second-year quarterback Caleb Williams with the best running back in the draft.
During his junior season for Boise State, Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards — the second-most in FBS history — with 29 touchdowns. The Broncos went 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Jeanty finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Colorado’s Travis Hunter, another top draft prospect.
Here is a collection of opinions from draft analysts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. David Helman, FOX Sports: No. 13 to Denver Broncos (trade up with Miami Dolphins)
Rationale: “Sean Payton is an aggressive guy looking to add a dynamic weapon to his offense. If Jeanty somehow slides past Dallas at No. 12, I'm not sure if he’d be able to help himself. Jeanty makes Denver a more explosive team and Bo Nix an even better quarterback, right away.”
2. Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: No. 10 to Chicago Bears
Rationale: “Chicago has made wholesale additions to its roster, which could allow them to make what would have been considered a luxury selection just a few weeks ago. Ashton Jeanty is a net positive in both the run and pass games, which should take pressure off of young quarterback Caleb Williams.”
3. James Foster, 33rd Team: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “The Raiders secured their quarterback of the near future, trading a third-round pick for Geno Smith, and they add more offensive firepower with Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is a complete three-down back who’s a chore to bring down.”
4. Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: No. 10 to Chicago Bears
Rationale: “The Bears have been aggressive in filling their biggest needs with free agents and trade acquisitions, which would free them up to make a luxury pick like this. Jeanty is one of the three truly elite players in this draft, regardless of position.”
