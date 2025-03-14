‘It really felt like a war;’ What Boise State’s Andrew Meadow said after downing San Diego State in MWC Tournament
The Boise State men’s basketball team outscored San Diego State 34-19 in the second half — and 40-19 over the final 21-plus minutes — to secure a 62-52 victory in Thursday’s Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal.
The fifth-seeded Broncos (23-9) advance to face No. 1 New Mexico (26-6) in the semis. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Mountain time Friday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Alvaro Cardenas had 16 points and four assists to lead the Broncos, who held No. 4 San Diego State (21-9) without a made field goal over the final 9:11 of play. Boise State, which entered the week on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, closed the game on a 17-5 run.
“That game felt like it was a championship game,” Boise State sophomore forward Andrew Meadow said. “The physicality, the way we were battling. It really felt like a war. I was having fun, I know our team was having fun. And we’re just glad we’re moving on to tomorrow.”
Meadow added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Nick Boyd paced the Aztecs, who swept the regular-season series between the teams, with 20 points and three assists.
Boise State out-rebounded the Aztecs 40-28 and grabbed 13 offensive boards.
Here are the highlights from Meadow’s postgame radio interview.
On dominating the glass
“We knew coming in that was the big emphasis for us. If we win the battle on the boards, we’re going to win the game. And I know we crushed them on the boards, so we ended up getting the win.
“I think I’ve just been focusing on (rebounding) more. Coach (Mike) Burns just told me ‘Don’t worry about offense. Just worry about defense and rebounding, and then the offense will come.’ These past four weeks, I think that’s been proven. Even on bad shooting nights like tonight, I still find a way to get a couple clutch ones.”
On overcoming halftime deficit
“(The coaches) said that games aren’t won in the first half, and we just have to dig deep and leave it all out there. Another day isn’t promised, so we just had to leave it all out there and fight to keep playing tomorrow.”
On keys to beating New Mexico
“I think it’s just being good in transition defense, and then the same thing as today. Just pound them on the glass, and we’ll be able to get it done.”