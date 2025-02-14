2025 NFL mock drafts: Is Ashton Jeanty the next Bijan Robinson?
From Alvin Kamara to Emmitt Smith to LaDainian Tomlinson, Ashton Jeanty continues to draw comparisons to some of the game’s greatest tailbacks from NFL experts.
Athlon Sports’ Doug Farrar had a different name in mind when watching film of Jeanty’s junior season at Boise State: Bijan Robinson.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Robinson was drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. The versatile playmaker shined during his second season with the Falcons, running for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 61 passes for 431 yards.
Farrar asked Robinson about the comparison before Super Bowl LIX, and Robinson agreed.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Robinson told Farrar about the similarities between the two backs. “I mean, I think how he breaks tackles, and how he can continue to move forward as he’s breaking tackles, is something that’s special. Like, a lot of guys just can’t do that.
“I can’t wait to see what he can do with it in the NFL.”
Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season while forcing 151 missed tackles, the most of any running back to enter the NFL Draft since 2010. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back runs with power and speed, just like Robinson.
Here is a collection of opinions from draft analysts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Field Yates, ESPN: No. 20 to Denver Broncos
Rationale: “It was hard to go 19 picks without Jeanty coming off the board — he’s one of my five highest-ranked prospects in the class. But he also plays the deepest position in this draft and one on which many teams philosophically are not inclined to use a premium pick. But this would be a dream scenario for the Broncos.
“Jeanty would take over the lead role behind an excellent offensive line … and pair with second-year quarterback Bo Nix to give coach Sean Payton an offensive boost. Jeanty can be a Pro Bowl-level player very early in his career, as his speed, power, contact balance and receiving profile are all excellent.”
2. Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.”
3. Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “It’s a tired pick, but it’s hard to think the Cowboys won't be very in on Ashton Jeanty after watching what Derrick Henry did for the Ravens, knowing they could have signed him. Jeanty is a game-changing kind of back, which doesn't come around often, even considering that the running back supply is typically higher than the valued demand.”