NFL mock drafts: Could Ashton Jeanty be next Alvin Kamara for Sean Payton, Denver Broncos?
In his final years with the New Orleans Saints, head coach Sean Payton leaned heavily on star running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara, a third-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, runs with power and elusiveness as a 5-foot-10, 215-pound back. Sound familiar?
Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, is nearly the same size as Kamara and has better top-end speed. And just like Kamara, Jeanty is a three-down back who blocks, catches passes and runs inside and outside.
Payton just completed his second season in Denver, leading the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl victory in 2016. The Broncos leaned on a strong defense and rookie quarterback Bo Nix while getting minimal production from their running game.
Would Payton consider using the team’s first-round pick on a record-smashing back like Jeanty? ESPN’s Mel Kiper believes it’s a possibility.
“The Broncos couldn't establish the run to help out rookie quarterback Bo Nix,” Kiper wrote in his latest mock draft that placed Jeanty to the Broncos at No. 20 overall. “Their running backs were in the bottom 10 in rushing yards (1,423), rushing TDs (eight) and yards per carry (4.1) in 2024. Lead back Javonte Williams’ contract is expiring, and although Denver drafted Audric Estime in the fifth round last April, it could make a Day 1 splash at the position this year.”
Here is a collection of opinions from draft experts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Mel Kiper, ESPN: No. 20 to Denver Broncos
Rationale: “I’ve made it clear how I feel about taking a running back in the first round, but I’m not the one making the picks. And make no mistake, Jeanty is going to go in the first round. He’s a top-10 prospect with incredible elusiveness. Jeanty piled up 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing scores this season … and an added bonus: Jeanty is a great pass catcher out of the backfield, which would give Nix another outlet.”
2. Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “The Cowboys need playmakers, and running back Rico Dowdle, who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season, will be entering free agency. Jeanty led college football in rushing by 890 yards. … He has tremendous contact balance, is difficult to bring down and can make plays in the passing game. Regardless of who Dallas hires at head coach, Jeanty makes sense as an immediate game-changing weapon.”
3. AJ Schulte, A to Z Sports: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “The Las Vegas Raiders were the worst rushing team in the NFL last season by a comfortable margin. They have talent along the offensive line, so it’s not a case of the unit failing to open up lanes consistently. A poor scheme and lack of talent caved in their rushing attack. … While the Raiders couldn't pull off the Ben Johnson hire (to the surprise of many), whoever the next head coach will be will want to establish the running game to help ease an uncertain quarterback situation. Ashton Jeanty would give him just that.”