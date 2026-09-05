Upset alert! Boise State leads No. 2 Oregon at halftime

Boise State is 30 minutes away from a shocking upset to start the 2026 college football season.

At halftime of Saturday’s Week 1 non-conference game at Autzen Stadium, the Broncos lead No. 2 Oregon 17-14.

The Ducks will receive the ball to begin the second half.

Boise State, a 24.5-point underdog entering Saturday’s game, received the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards on 11 plays to grab a quick 7-0 lead. Fifth-year senior quarterback Maddux Madsen finished off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown strike to Cam Bates.

Following an Oregon touchdown, Boise State cashed in on a muffed punt to go up 14-7 when Sire Gaines scored on a 38-yard screen pass. The Broncos later added a 29-yard field goal by kicker Canaan Moore to go up 17-7 with 4:42 remaining in the half.

The Ducks made it a 17-14 game late in the half on a 27-yard touchdown connection between quarterback Dante Moore and star tight end Jamari Johnson.

The Boise State defense had two fourth-down stops in the opening half and limited Oregon’s high-flying offense to a respectable 213 yards. The Broncos didn’t commit a turnover while recovering the muffed punt on special teams.

Moore was 18 of 23 passing for 163 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

The Broncos were unable to get the ground game going, finishing the half with 20 carries for 45 yards. Madsen completed 7 of his 13 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Boise State holds a 3-1 all-time record against the Ducks. The teams last faced off in 2024 with Oregon earning a come-from-behind victory on a last-second field goal to win 37-34. Both teams went on to make the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Broncos were picked to win the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll. The rebuilt conference features eight football programs for the 2026 season: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State.

Oregon, ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll and Coaches Poll behind Ohio State, was also the No. 2 team in the preseason Big Ten media poll.

The Ducks have made back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.

Boise State Broncos ON SI will have full postgame coverage of the Boise State vs. Oregon game.

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