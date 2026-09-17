3 matchups that will decide Boise State’s Week 3 game against South Dakota

Coming off an important non-conference victory over Memphis, Boise State will be back in action this weekend against FCS South Dakota.

The Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Coyotes (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley) at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.

Here are three matchups to watch heading into Saturday’s non-conference game.

1. Boise State’s cornerbacks vs. South Dakota’s wide receivers

After two weeks, the Broncos rank dead last in FBS at 381 passing yards allowed per game.



The cornerback trio of Jaden Mickey, Sherrod Smith and JeRico Washington Jr. has performed better than the numbers would suggest, but Oregon and Memphis connected on several explosive plays through the air.



South Dakota receivers Tysen Boze, Tennel Bryant and Brayden White and running back Keyondray Jones-Logan all have at least one reception of 30 or more yards this season. Redshirt freshman Austyn Modrzewski has 11 passing touchdowns and just one interception.



“We have to make sure we do a good job defensively of eliminating those explosive plays,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference.

2. Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen vs. South Dakota’s secondary

Madsen has done his job through two weeks, completing 32 of 57 passes (56 percent) for 402 yards with five total touchdowns and no interceptions or fumbles.



The fifth-year senior is averaging a career-low 7.1 yards per attempt, but Madsen has also cut down on his turnover-worthy plays.



Madsen and the Boise State air attack will be going against a South Dakota defense that allows just 199.3 passing yards per game and 323 total yards, ranking No. 24 in FCS.



“They’ve got good corners, their safeties are sound,” Danielson said. “I don’t see a lot of busts when they play defense. I’ve got a lot of respect for how they play defensively.”

3. Boise State’s lines vs. South Dakota’s lines

The Broncos’ reworked offensive line of Tyler Ethridge (left tackle), Carson Rasmussen (left guard), Stewart Taufa (center), Roger Carreon (right guard) and Daylon Metoyer (right tackle) took a big step forward against Memphis.



On the other side of the ball, Boise State’s four-man interior defensive line rotation of Mikaio Edward, David Latu, Michael Madrie and Lopez Sanusi neutralized the Tigers’ offensive line.



Boise State should have the advantage in the trenches against a pair of South Dakota line units that are light on Division I experience.



“Their O Line works really well together,” Danielson said. “There’s some similarities to what we do offensively. … Defensively, their front four does a really good job. They work well together.”