Boise State is a heavy favorite against surprising South Dakota
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Boise State will host a top-10 team at the FCS level this weekend at Albertsons Stadium.
Coming off a big victory over Memphis, the Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will take on South Dakota (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley) at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
The Coyotes moved up to No. 10 in the FCS Coaches Poll after securing a 41-23 home victory over Eastern Washington last weekend. South Dakota has made three consecutive trips to the FCS playoffs with a semifinal appearance in 2024.
Despite the recent success, the Coyotes are not expected to be competitive in Saturday’s matchup in Boise.
FanDuel Sportsbook opened Boise State as a 24.5-point favorite over South Dakota. The Broncos are -4000 on the moneyline while the Coyotes are +1400.
The over/under is set at 54.5 points.
Coincidentally, Boise State was catching 24.5 points during its Week 1 matchup with then-No. 2 Oregon. The Broncos held a 10-point first-half lead before ultimately falling, 34-27.
Oregon followed up the Boise State game with a stunning 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State. The Ducks dropped to No. 21 in the latest AP Poll while the Broncos earned the third-most votes among teams outside of the top 25.
All eight Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday.
Here are the early betting lines for each Week 3 Pac-12 game. All times listed are Mountain time.
• North Texas at Texas State (-3), 10 a.m. (USA Network)
• Utah State (+28.5) at No. 17 Utah, 1:30 p.m. (FOX)
• Duquesne at Washington State (-38.5), 1:30 p.m. (USA Network)
• No. 11 BYU at Colorado State (+17.5), 5:30 p.m.
• South Dakota at Boise State (-24.5), 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
• James Madison at San Diego State (-2.5), 8 p.m. (The CW)
• Montana at Oregon State (-17.5), 9 p.m. (USA Network)
• Fresno State (-6.5) at San Jose State, 9 p.m. (FS1)
Boise State vs. South Dakota betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -24.5
Moneyline: Boise State -4000, South Dakota +1400
Over/under: 54.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 2-0, South Dakota N/A
Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 19
Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Memphis live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob