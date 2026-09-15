Boise State is a heavy favorite against surprising South Dakota

Boise State will host a top-10 team at the FCS level this weekend at Albertsons Stadium.

Coming off a big victory over Memphis, the Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will take on South Dakota (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley) at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.

The Coyotes moved up to No. 10 in the FCS Coaches Poll after securing a 41-23 home victory over Eastern Washington last weekend. South Dakota has made three consecutive trips to the FCS playoffs with a semifinal appearance in 2024.

Despite the recent success, the Coyotes are not expected to be competitive in Saturday’s matchup in Boise.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened Boise State as a 24.5-point favorite over South Dakota. The Broncos are -4000 on the moneyline while the Coyotes are +1400.

The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Coincidentally, Boise State was catching 24.5 points during its Week 1 matchup with then-No. 2 Oregon. The Broncos held a 10-point first-half lead before ultimately falling, 34-27.

Oregon followed up the Boise State game with a stunning 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State. The Ducks dropped to No. 21 in the latest AP Poll while the Broncos earned the third-most votes among teams outside of the top 25.

All eight Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday.

Here are the early betting lines for each Week 3 Pac-12 game. All times listed are Mountain time.

• North Texas at Texas State (-3), 10 a.m. (USA Network)

• Utah State (+28.5) at No. 17 Utah, 1:30 p.m. (FOX)

• Duquesne at Washington State (-38.5), 1:30 p.m. (USA Network)

• No. 11 BYU at Colorado State (+17.5), 5:30 p.m.

• South Dakota at Boise State (-24.5), 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• James Madison at San Diego State (-2.5), 8 p.m. (The CW)

• Montana at Oregon State (-17.5), 9 p.m. (USA Network)

• Fresno State (-6.5) at San Jose State, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Boise State vs. South Dakota betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -24.5

Moneyline: Boise State -4000, South Dakota +1400

Over/under: 54.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 2-0, South Dakota N/A

Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 19

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Memphis live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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