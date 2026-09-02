3 matchups that will decide Boise State’s Week 1 game against No. 2 Oregon

Boise State is not expected to be competitive in Saturday’s Week 1 matchup with No. 2 Oregon.

The Ducks are favored by 24.5 points at Autzen Stadium and boast one of the most talent-filled rosters in college football.

Here are three matchups that will likely decide the Broncos’ fate this weekend.

1. Boise State’s offensive line vs. Oregon’s defensive line

The Ducks may have the nation’s best defensive front with tackles Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington and edges Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei. The four seniors all turned down the NFL Draft after last season for one more ride at Oregon.



Boise State, meanwhile, has several untested pieces on its offensive line.



Fifth-year senior Roger Carreon is the anchor at right guard, but senior transfer Tyler Ethridge (left tackle), fourth-year junior Carson Rasmussen (left guard) and redshirt freshman Stewart Taufa (center) are all unproven at the FBS level. Returning starter Daylon Metoyer and redshirt freshman Jacob Tracy are both expected to receive playing time at right tackle.



To have any chance at pulling the upset, Boise State’s offensive line must hold its own on Saturday.

2. Boise State’s defensive line vs. Oregon’s offensive line

Oregon’s offensive line features two returning starters in center Iapani Laloulu and right guard Dave Iuli. The other three spots are a question mark entering Week 1.



Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson feels great about defensive tackle starters Mikaio Edward and David Latu, and the edges are stacked with Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Max Stege, Roman Caywood and others.



The Broncos need to torment Oregon’s inexperienced offensive line and make life difficult for star quarterback Dante Moore.

3. Boise State’s secondary vs. Oregon’s wide receivers

The Ducks have three of the best receivers in the country in sophomore Dakorien Moore, junior Jeremiah McClellan and fifth-year senior Evan Stewart. All three players are NFL Draft prospects with a track record of production.



Boise State’s secondary is a bit of a mystery with four new starters, but Danielson was pleased with the group’s progress during preseason practice. The cornerback trio of Jaden Mickey, Sherrod Smith and Kennesaw State transfer JeRico Washington Jr. regularly received praise from Danielson, as did new starting safeties Derek Ganter Jr. and Travis Anderson.



Saturday’s matchup represents a monumental challenge for the new batch of defensive backs, but the Broncos could stay in the game with solid coverage and a strong pass rush.

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