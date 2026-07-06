5 position battles to watch at Boise State this preseason

Last week, Boise State officially made the move from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

The Broncos competed in the MWC for 15 seasons and captured seven titles, including three straight between 2023 and 2025.

Boise State, which will open the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Oregon, returns six starters on offense and five on defense.

Here are five position battles to watch when preseason camp begins next month.

Wide receiver

Returning quarterback Maddux Madsen will be working with a new-look wide receiver room in 2026.

Leading receiver Latrell Caples (51 catches, 617 yards, three touchdowns) and possession receiver Chase Penry (30 catches, 394 yards, one TD) both exhausted their eligibility last year while Chris Marshall (30 catches, 574 yards, two TDs) transferred to Arkansas.

Ben Ford (21 catches, 325 yards, five TDs) is coming off a torn ACL and could be limited at the start of fall camp. If healthy, Ford will likely earn a starting role.

Fellow returnees Cam Bates (17 catches, 302 yards, one TD), Quinton Brown (six catches, 122 yards, two TDs) and Qumonte Williams Jr. should all challenge for playing time. The Broncos also have a pair of experienced transfers in Darren Morris (Southern University) and Akeem Wright (De Anza College) and mega-talented true freshmen Rasean Jones and Terrious Favors.

The rebuilt receiver room could emerge as a team strength in 2026.

Cornerback

The Broncos lost their starting cornerback tandem of Jeremiah Earby and A’Marion McCoy, but first-year defensive backs coach Terrence Brown has several pieces to work with.

Jaden Mickey is expected to make the move from nickelback to cornerback. Mickey started 11 games a season ago and recorded 38 total tackles.

Kennesaw State transfer JeRico Washington Jr. and returning junior Sherrod Smith are the frontrunners to start opposite Mickey. The competition will also include Demetrius Freeney Jr. and Franklyn Johnson Jr.

Offensive line

Three of the starting spots are likely locked in with returners Jason Steele (left guard), Roger Carreon (right guard) and right tackle (Daylon Metoyer), but the Broncos have a pair of openings at left tackle and center.

Colorado State-Pueblo transfer Tyler Ethridge emerged as the clubhouse leader to start at left tackle during spring practice. Returning junior Kyle Cox started in place of Kage Casey during the LA Bowl and has appeared in 21 career games.

Redshirt freshman Stewart Taufa and Oregon State transfer Zander Esty are the top two candidates to start at center.

Safety

Boise State also lost both starting safeties from last year’s team, but coach Brown and head coach Spencer Danielson are excited about the group’s depth.

Derek Ganter Jr. appeared in all 14 games with two starts last year and will likely be a full-time starter in 2026. Fellow returnee Travis Anderson was a spring practice standout who could also start.

Transfers Kyle Hall (College of San Mateo) and Roman Tillmon (South Dakota) are two other players to watch.

Backup quarterback

Madsen is locked in as the starter, but spring practice featured a fierce competition for the No. 2 quarterback role between returning junior Max Cutforth and true freshman Cash Herrera.

Cutforth made three starts as an injury replacement for Madsen last season and finished the year 95 of 167 (57 percent) passing for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Herrera, 247Sports’ No. 39 quarterback nationally and the No. 54 overall prospect in California for the class of 2026, improved throughout the spring and could overtake Cutforth in fall camp.