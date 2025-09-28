AP poll: Boise State unranked entering marquee matchup with Notre Dame
After checking in at No. 25 in the preseason AP poll, Boise State has remained unranked since suffering a Week 1 loss to South Florida.
The Broncos (3-1), who hammered Appalachian State (2-2) 47-14 on Saturday, can play their way back into the rankings next weekend at Notre Dame (2-2). The Irish sit at No. 21 in the latest edition of the AP poll, which was released on Sunday.
Notre Dame has rebounded from an 0-2 start without blowout victories over Purdue (56-30) and Arkansas (56-13). Boise State will enter Notre Dame Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
The Broncos received zero votes in the Week 6 edition of the AP poll. No Group of Five teams were included in the AP top 25.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings earn automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Three teams from the American Conference earned votes: South Florida (53), Memphis (38) and North Texas (7). The Bulls routed Boise State, 34-7, in the opener for both teams.
UNLV of the Mountain West received three votes for the second straight week. The Rebels (4-0), who were idle over the weekend, were the only MWC team to earn votes in the AP poll.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, remained at No. 1, followed by Oregon, Miami (Florida), Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Penn State, Indiana, Texas and Alabama. The Ducks jumped four spots after taking down Penn State in overtime, 30-24.
Here is the full Week 6 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (46, Big Ten)
2. Oregon (16, Big Ten)
3. Miami (4, ACC)
4. Ole Miss (SEC)
5. Oklahoma (SEC)
6. Texas A&M (SEC)
7. Penn State (Big Ten)
8. Indiana (Big Ten)
9. Texas (SEC)
10. Alabama (SEC)
11. Texas Tech (Big 12)
12. Georgia (SEC)
13. LSU (SEC)
14. Iowa State (Big 12)
15. Tennessee (SEC)
16. Vanderbilt (SEC)
17. Georgia Tech (ACC)
18. Florida State (ACC)
19. Missouri (SEC)
20. Michigan (Big Ten)
21. Notre Dame (Independent)
22. Illinois (Big Ten)
23. BYU (Big 12)
24. Virginia (ACC)
25. Arizona State (Big 12)
Dropped out: No. 21 USC (Big Ten), No. 24 TCU (Big 12)
Others receiving votes: South Florida (American) 53, Utah (Big 12) 52, Mississippi State (SEC) 46, Memphis (American) 38, Louisville (ACC) 36, USC (Big Ten) 22, Maryland (ACC) 7, North Texas (American) 7, TCU (Big 12) 6, UNLV (MWC) 3