Live updates, score: Boise State vs. Appalachian State
Boise State (2-1, 1-0 Mountain West) takes on Appalachian State (2-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) in a non-conference game at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos are coming off a 49-37 victory over Air Force in their MWC opener, while the Mountaineers had last week off.
Boise State is favored by 16.5 points over Appalachian State.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Appalachian State game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
(Refresh this page for the latest updates)
Pregame updates
MWC update: After losing to Boise State by 12 points at home last week, Air Force suffered a 44-35 home loss to Hawaii. The Falcons are now 0-3 in MWC play.
Helmets: Boise State is wearing special “Front Porch of Idaho” helmets against Appalachian State. They are a bit busy for my taste, but can’t knock the creativity.
Injury update: Running back Breezy Dubar and defensive tackle David Latu are out for today’s game. Dubar has yet to play this season while Latu got dinged up against Air Force.
Weather: It’s a perfect early-fall evening for football in Boise. We will be right at 80 degrees for kickoff with no chance of precipitation.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.