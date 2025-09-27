Live updates, score: Boise State vs. Appalachian State

Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Boise State (2-1, 1-0 Mountain West) takes on Appalachian State (2-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) in a non-conference game at Albertsons Stadium. 

The Broncos are coming off a 49-37 victory over Air Force in their MWC opener, while the Mountaineers had last week off. 

Boise State is favored by 16.5 points over Appalachian State. 

Keep up with the Boise State vs. Appalachian State game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights. 

Pregame updates

MWC update: After losing to Boise State by 12 points at home last week, Air Force suffered a 44-35 home loss to Hawaii. The Falcons are now 0-3 in MWC play. 

Helmets: Boise State is wearing special “Front Porch of Idaho” helmets against Appalachian State. They are a bit busy for my taste, but can’t knock the creativity. 

Injury update: Running back Breezy Dubar and defensive tackle David Latu are out for today’s game. Dubar has yet to play this season while Latu got dinged up against Air Force. 

Weather: It’s a perfect early-fall evening for football in Boise. We will be right at 80 degrees for kickoff with no chance of precipitation. 

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel.

