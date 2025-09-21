AP poll: Voters remain unimpressed with Boise State following Air Force victory
The Week 5 edition of the AP poll was unveiled on Sunday, and Boise State received zero votes for the fourth consecutive week.
Coming off a bye week, the Broncos (2-1, 1-0) took care of Air Force (1-2, 0-2) on Saturday, 49-37, to kick off Mountain West play. Boise State returns home this week to take on Appalachian State (2-1).
No Group of Five teams were included in the latest AP top 25. The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings earn automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Three teams from the American Conference earned votes: South Florida (77), Memphis (23) and North Texas (2). The Bulls routed Boise State, 34-7, back in Week 1.
UNLV of the Mountain West received three votes after storming back to defeat Miami (Ohio), 41-38. No other MWC teams earned a vote in the AP poll.
Boise State has defeated UNLV in the last two MWC championship games. The Broncos received the No. 3 overall seed in last year’s CFP.
Ohio State remained at No. 1 in the AP poll, followed by Miami (Florida), Penn State, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M and Texas.
Miami’s No. 2 ranking is the highest for the program since 2017. The Hurricanes secured a 26-7 victory over Florida on Saturday.
Two teams fell out of the AP poll after losses: No. 16 Utah and No. 22 Auburn.
Here is the full Week 5 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (52, Big Ten)
2. Miami (7, ACC)
3. Penn State (5, Big Ten)
4. LSU (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Oregon (Big Ten)
7. Oklahoma (SEC)
8. Florida State (ACC)
9. Texas A&M (SEC)
10. Texas (SEC)
11. Indiana (Big Ten)
12. Texas Tech (Big 12)
13. Ole Miss (SEC)
14. Iowa State (Big 12)
15. Tennessee (SEC)
16. Georgia Tech (ACC)
17. Alabama (SEC)
18. Vanderbilt (SEC)
19. Michigan (Big Ten)
20. Missouri (SEC)
21. USC (Big Ten)
22. Notre Dame (Independent)
23. Illinois (Big Ten)
24. TCU (Big 12)
25. BYU (Big 12)
Dropped out: No. 16. Utah (Big 12), No. 22 Auburn (SEC).
Others receiving votes: Auburn 122 (SEC), Mississippi State 102 (SEC), South Florida 77 (American), Utah 45 (Big 12), Arizona State 30 (Big 12), Memphis 23 (American), Louisville 23 (ACC), Maryland 6 (ACC), UNLV 3 (MWC), UCF 3 (Big 12), North Texas 2 (American).