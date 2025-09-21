A star is born: 3 takeaways from Boise State’s Mountain West victory over Air Force
Coming off a bye week, Boise State opened Mountain West Conference play on Saturday with a 49-37 win at Air Force.
Here are three takeaways from the Broncos’ (2-1, 1-0) offensive victory over the Falcons (1-2, 0-2).
1. Boise State’s next star back emerges
At the beginning of fall camp, head coach Spencer Danielson believed the Broncos could have a four-headed monster at running back with Breezy Dubar, Sire Gaines, Dylan Riley and Malik Sherrod.
Through three games, Riley has separated himself from the group as the heir apparent to Ashton Jeanty.
Riley put together the best game of his college career on Saturday, compiling 255 yards of total offense with five touchdowns. The sophomore had 19 carries for 171 yards and four scores while tallying two receptions for 84 yards, including a 75-yard screen pass TD late in the third quarter.
Riley scored Boise State’s first touchdown, a four-yard run that made it a 7-all game midway through the first quarter. He exploded for a 34-yard TD later in the quarter.
The screen pass touchdown came on the Broncos’ first offensive snap following a 19-play, 67-yard Air Force field goal drive that churned nearly 11 minutes of clock. Riley’s fourth-quarter scoring runs of eight and 43 yards both answered Air Force TD drives.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Riley runs with power and speed. When in the open field, he looks a little bit like a guy who now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Broncos have found their new lead back.
2. A heroic Madsen performance
Nobody has ever questioned Maddux Madsen’s toughness.
Madsen, the 2025 MWC Preseason Player of the Year, took a nasty hit to his left leg on the second play of the game and headed to the locker room. The junior quarterback emerged with a large brace on his leg and re-entered the game at the start of Boise State’s third series.
Disarmed of his trademark mobility, Madsen still found a way to move the Bronco offense. He finished 13 of 23 passing for 276 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
After running for 66 yards in Boise State’s first two games, Madsen did not record a single rushing attempt against the Falcons.
“I’m sure he’s going to be battling something right now, even going forward,” Danielson said after the game. “But he’s a warrior.”
It was a gritty performance by the Broncos’ quarterback.
3. The MWC is Boise State’s to lose
Boise State, the two-time defending MWC champion, appears to be a clear step above the rest of the conference.
UNLV — the Broncos’ top competition — needed a miracle comeback to defeat winless Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, 41-38. The defensively-challenged Rebels (4-0) play at Boise State on Oct. 18.
Boise State’s offense is the best unit in the MWC by a considerable margin. The Broncos have plenty to clean up on defense, but it’s hard to envision any MWC defense holding up against Boise State’s physical and explosive attack.