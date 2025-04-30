Ashton Jeanty among rookie jersey sales leaders following 2025 NFL Draft
Ashton Jeanty routinely topped NIL valuation charts during his record-smashing junior season at Boise State, and the star tailback’s popularity has carried over to the NFL.
According to Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports, Jeanty’s Las Vegas Raiders jersey is the No. 4 seller among rookies following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, went sixth overall to the Raiders. He was the highest-drafted player in Boise State history.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29) as a junior. He recorded 1,970 yards after contact while forcing 164 missed tackles.
Jeanty’s 2,601 rushing yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list behind Barry Sanders.
With Jeanty leading the way, Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Jeanty wrapped up his Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns. A two-time MWC Offensive Player of the Year, Jeanty won the 2024 Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football).
Jeanty is expected to sign a full-guaranteed contract worth in excess of $35 million, making him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley ($36 million guaranteed).
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, tops the rookie jersey sales list. Hunter played wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado and is expected to be used on both sides of the ball by the Jaguars.
No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is second in rookie jersey sales. Ward, who played for Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami in college, was selected at the top of the draft by the Tennessee Titans.
After his draft free fall, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is cleaning up in jersey sales. Sanders, who was selected in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) by the Cleveland Browns, ranks third.
Here are the top 10 rookies in jersey sales.
1. Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars (Colorado)
2. Cam Ward, quarterback, Tennessee Titans (Miami)
3. Shedeur Sanders, quarterback, Cleveland Browns (Colorado)
4. Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders (Boise State)
5. Tetairoa McMillan, wide receiver, Carolina Panthers (Arizona)
6. Jaxson Dart, quarterback, New York Giants (Ole Miss)
7. Abdul Carter, defensive end, New York Giants (Penn State)
8. Matthew Golden, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers (Texas)
9. Tyler Warren, tight end, Indianapolis Colts (Penn State)
10. Colston Loveland, tight end, Chicago Bears (Michigan)