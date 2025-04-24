Ashton Jeanty selected sixth overall by Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Draft
Ashton Jeanty broke another Boise State record during Thursday’s first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jeanty became the highest-drafted player in Boise State history when the Las Vegas Raiders selected the Heisman Trophy runner-up with the sixth overall pick. The honor previously belonged to offensive tackle Ryan Clady, who went 12th overall to the Denver Broncos in 2008.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty produced one of the best running back seasons in college football history as a junior, turning 374 carries into 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He led the country in all three categories en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Jeanty recorded an eye-popping 1,970 yards after contact while forcing 164 missed tackles. His 2,601 yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 yards during the 1988 season.
Jeanty helped lead Boise State to a 12-2 record and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance last season.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner, went second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars following a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns.
A graduate of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, Jeanty ran for 821 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman and nearly doubled his production in 2023 with 1,347 yards and 14 TDs while catching 43 passes for 569 yards and five scores.
Jeanty ended his Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns. A two-time MWC Offensive Player of the Year, Jeanty won the 2024 Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football).
NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah listed Jeanty as the No. 3 overall prospect in the draft.
The three-day NFL Draft will run Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Here is the full 2025 NFL Draft schedule:
Thursday: First round, 6 p.m.
Friday: Second and third rounds, 4 p.m.
Saturday: Fourth through seventh rounds, 10 a.m.
Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein is a projected Day 3 selection. The 6-foot-2, 267-pound Hassanein recorded 48 total tackles and 9.5 sacks last season.
Several other Broncos are expected to land with NFL teams as undrafted free agents, including wide receiver Cam Camper, kicker Jonah Dalmas, guard Ben Dooley and safety Seyi Oladipo.
Live updates recap
Raiders select Jeanty: With the sixth overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders take Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty teams up with new head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith in Las Vegas.
Pick No. 5: The Browns opt to stay at No. 5 and select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. The Las Vegas Raiders, the favorite to select Jeanty until a late Bears surge, are now on the clock.
Pick No. 4: The New England Patriots take LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 4. Not a surprise, but there was some buzz that the Patriots had been sniffing around Jeanty.
Jeanty time: We have officially entered the Jeanty portion of the draft. Potential landing spots include the Patriots (No. 4), Browns (No. 5), Raiders (No. 6), Jets (No. 7), Saints (No. 9) and Bears (No. 10).
Pick No. 3: The New York Giants select Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter. Carter suffered a shoulder injury during the Nittany Lions’ Fiesta Bowl victory over Boise State.
Pick No. 2: After trading up, the Jaguars take Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Hunter edged out Jeanty for the Heisman Trophy. The Jaguars paid a big price to move up, but Hunter is a special player.
Browns/Jaguars trade: The Jaguars and Browns flip first-round picks. It sounds like the Jaguars are trading up to get Travis Hunter. The Browns could be a good landing spot for Jeanty at pick No. 5.
Pick No. 1: To no surprise, the Tennessee Titans take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick. The Titans get their QB at the top of the draft. I didn’t watch much of Ward last season at Miami, but he was pretty up-and-down during his two seasons at Washington State. Very talented, but not consistent.
The Sanders show: ESPN appears to be structuring its entire NFL Draft coverage around Shedeur Sanders. Mel Kiper Jr. really, really loves Sanders.
Draft underway: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is on the stage, and the 2025 NFL Draft is officially underway. Ashton Jeanty could go as early as No. 3 overall. Based on reports from numerous draft analysts, his floor is No. 10 to the Chicago Bears.
Running back revolution: Louis Riddick just spoke about the running back revolution in the NFL, and how teams will react to Jeanty coming into the league. I wrote about the running back resurgence earlier this week.
Potential trade: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Cleveland Browns are open to trading the No. 2 overall pick. The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos are interested in moving up, according to multiple reports.
Crocs update: It appears Jeanty ditched the Crocs in favor of some standard dress shoes. Personally, I would’ve kept the Crocs.
Saban high on Jeanty: When asked who he thought would win 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Nick Saban did not hesitate. “Ashton Jeanty.”
Current odds: As we reported earlier in the day, the Chicago Bears are now favored to select Jeanty at -175. The Bears, who hold the No. 10 overall pick, are expected to trade up for Jeanty. If a trade doesn’t come to fruition, the Jacksonville Jaguars are next in the Jeanty draft odds at +140. The Jaguars have the No. 5 overall pick.
Live from Green Bay: We are about 30 minutes away from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. After months of anticipation, Ashton Jeanty will learn his draft fate before long.
