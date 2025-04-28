Ashton Jeanty favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Ashton Jeanty is expected to be a Day 1 contributor in the NFL.
The Las Vegas Raiders certainly felt that way as new head coach Pete Carroll and company jumped on the former Boise State running back with the sixth overall pick in last week’s NFL Draft.
The oddsmakers believe Jeanty will be the focal point of a Raiders offense that is set up to succeed with quarterback Geno Smith, slot receiver Jakobi Meyers and second-year star tight end Brock Bowers.
In the latest odds from DraftKings, Jeanty is the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +200. Quarterback Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans’ choice with the No. 1 overall pick, is a close second at +230.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty led the country in carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29) last season. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting and led Boise State to a 12-2 record and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
Carroll has a long history of running the football with the Seattle Seahawks (Marshawn Lynch) and USC (Reggie Bush, LenDale White). Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is coming off a national championship run at Ohio State that featured a two-headed monster in the backfield of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.
“I think the word is dynamic for us,” Carroll said of Jeanty. “He has the ability to do all of it. He can run with power. He can run in short-yardage areas and find the spacing that he needs to make the plays, and he’s got that marvelous ability — just on any play he can score — and that’s just such an exciting aspect to add to our football team. We just feel very fortunate.”
Jacksonville Jaguars two-way standout Travis Hunter is third in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at +750, followed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (+1200), Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (+1400) and Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (+1600).
Two Cleveland Browns — Judkins (+1800) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (+1900) — are next in the odds. Henderson, who was selected 38th overall by the New England Patriots, is +2000.
Jeanty is -350 to run for 900 or more yards and -175 to surpass the 1,000-yard mark. If Jeanty runs for 1,400 or more yards, the payout is +550.
In terms of touchdowns, Jeanty is -1000 to find the end zone five or more times on the ground. Seven or more rushing TDs is -135, and 10 or more is +270.
