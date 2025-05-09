Ashton Jeanty signs rookie contract with Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, signed his four-year rookie contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to multiple reports, Jeanty and the Raiders agreed to a fully guaranteed contract worth $35.9 million. The contract includes a signing bonus of $22.7 million and a fifth-year team option.
The former Boise State star will be the 11th-highest-paid running back in the NFL next season. Among running backs, only Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles ($36 million) has more guaranteed money in his contract.
“I’m just thankful for this opportunity,” Jeanty said in his post-draft press conference. “I’m going to show everybody why the position is valuable and (why) it is great to take an exceptional running back in the first round.”
Jeanty put together one of the best running back seasons in college football history as a junior, turning 374 carries into 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty tallied 1,970 yards after contact as a junior while forcing 164 missed tackles. His 2,601 rushing yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 yards during the 1988 season.
Jeanty said he was excited to work with first-year Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
“I think (Kelly) does a great job at getting everybody involved and obviously using those running backs in the run game,” Jeanty said. “I’m excited to go into that offensive scheme, and I think they’ll use me to the best of my abilities.
“There’s a lot of history in the Raiders’ building. A lot of amazing players have went through there, a lot of winning and championships. I’m excited to go over there and be a part of that.”
Raiders general manager John Spytek said that Jeanty’s combination of talent and character was too much to pass up. Under Carroll and Kelly, the Raiders want to establish the run and embrace physicality.
“As we went through the evaluation, we talked to him and we talked to people around him at Boise and the people that support him,” Spytek said. “You get to know the kind of person he is and the competitor he is, and it made a lot of sense at a position that we need, that we really value in coach Carroll’s system and Chip’s system. He can be a foundational piece for us.”