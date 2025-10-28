Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and Fresno State by the numbers

Bulldogs lean on defense

Boise State running back Malik Sherrod.
Boise State running back Malik Sherrod. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Boise State’s offense will face one of the better defenses in the Mountain West on Saturday. 

Two of the Broncos’(6-2, 4-0) top receivers — Chris Marshall and Ben Ford — will not play against Fresno State (5-3, 2-2). Marshall is serving a one-week suspension while Ford is out for the season with a lower leg injury. 

Here is a complete look at Boise State and Fresno State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 35.3 (29th nationally, third Mountain West)

Fresno State 25.6 (81st, eighth)

Rushing offense

Boise State 196.9 (28th, third)

Fresno State 149.6 (76th, eighth)

Passing offense

Boise State 260.6 (35th, third)

Fresno State 213.8 (84th, seventh)

Total offense

Boise State 457.5 (23rd, second)

Fresno State 363.4 (89th, 10th)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 47 percent (26th, second)

Fresno State 41.8 percent (53rd, sixth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 81.3 percent (90th, seventh)

Fresno State 75 percent (118th, 11th)

Scoring defense

Boise State 23.3 (57th, third)

Fresno State 23.6 (60th, fifth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 152.8 (83rd, sixth)

Fresno State 132.3 (51st, fifth)

Passing defense 

Boise State 184.5 (28th, fourth)

Fresno State 182.1 (23rd, second)

Total defense

Boise State 337.3 (42nd, fourth)

Fresno State 314.4 (26th, second)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2.3 (49th, fourth)

Fresno State 1.6 (98th, ninth)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 5.8 (55th, first)

Fresno State 5 (88th, fifth)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 35.6 percent (42nd, fifth)

Fresno State 39.4 percent (74th, ninth)

Red zone defense

Boise State 88.9 percent (103rd, ninth)

Fresno State 83.3 percent (64th, sixth)

Net punting

Boise State 39.9 (65th, eighth)

Fresno State 39 (83rd, ninth)

Punt return average

Boise State 4.6 (115th, 10th)

Fresno State 9.4 (63rd, sixth)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 17.3 (112th, 11th)

Fresno State 23.3 (31st, second)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.6 (27th, second)

Fresno State -0.4 (98th, ninth)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 151 of 251, 1,998 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions 

E.J. Warner, Fresno State: 139 of 202, 1,486 yards, 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions

Carson Conklin, Fresno State: 25 of 48, 224 yards, two interceptions 

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 98 carries, 729 yards, seven touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 92 carries, 434 yards, five touchdowns 

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 54 carries, 250 yards, two touchdowns

Bryson Donelson, Fresno State: 92 carries, 428 yards, three touchdowns 

Rayshon Luke, Fresno State: 64 carries, 407 yards, five touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Chris Marshall, Boise State: 24 catches, 467 yards, two touchdowns 

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 25 catches, 335 yards, three touchdowns 

Ben Ford, Boise State: 21 catches, 325 yards, five touchdowns 

Josiah Freeman, Fresno State: 27 catches, 326 yards, four touchdowns 

Richie Anderson III, Fresno State: 22 catches, 224 yards, two touchdowns 

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 55 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble 

Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 46 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery 

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 34 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles 

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 17 total tackles, five sacks 

Jadon Pearson, Fresno State: 65 total tackles 

K’Vion Thunderbird, Fresno State: 32 total tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups 

Finn Claypool, Fresno State: 30 total tackles, four sacks

