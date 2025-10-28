Boise State and Fresno State by the numbers
Boise State’s offense will face one of the better defenses in the Mountain West on Saturday.
Two of the Broncos’(6-2, 4-0) top receivers — Chris Marshall and Ben Ford — will not play against Fresno State (5-3, 2-2). Marshall is serving a one-week suspension while Ford is out for the season with a lower leg injury.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and Fresno State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 35.3 (29th nationally, third Mountain West)
Fresno State 25.6 (81st, eighth)
Rushing offense
Boise State 196.9 (28th, third)
Fresno State 149.6 (76th, eighth)
Passing offense
Boise State 260.6 (35th, third)
Fresno State 213.8 (84th, seventh)
Total offense
Boise State 457.5 (23rd, second)
Fresno State 363.4 (89th, 10th)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 47 percent (26th, second)
Fresno State 41.8 percent (53rd, sixth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 81.3 percent (90th, seventh)
Fresno State 75 percent (118th, 11th)
Scoring defense
Boise State 23.3 (57th, third)
Fresno State 23.6 (60th, fifth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 152.8 (83rd, sixth)
Fresno State 132.3 (51st, fifth)
Passing defense
Boise State 184.5 (28th, fourth)
Fresno State 182.1 (23rd, second)
Total defense
Boise State 337.3 (42nd, fourth)
Fresno State 314.4 (26th, second)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.3 (49th, fourth)
Fresno State 1.6 (98th, ninth)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 5.8 (55th, first)
Fresno State 5 (88th, fifth)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 35.6 percent (42nd, fifth)
Fresno State 39.4 percent (74th, ninth)
Red zone defense
Boise State 88.9 percent (103rd, ninth)
Fresno State 83.3 percent (64th, sixth)
Net punting
Boise State 39.9 (65th, eighth)
Fresno State 39 (83rd, ninth)
Punt return average
Boise State 4.6 (115th, 10th)
Fresno State 9.4 (63rd, sixth)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 17.3 (112th, 11th)
Fresno State 23.3 (31st, second)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.6 (27th, second)
Fresno State -0.4 (98th, ninth)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 151 of 251, 1,998 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions
E.J. Warner, Fresno State: 139 of 202, 1,486 yards, 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions
Carson Conklin, Fresno State: 25 of 48, 224 yards, two interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 98 carries, 729 yards, seven touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 92 carries, 434 yards, five touchdowns
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 54 carries, 250 yards, two touchdowns
Bryson Donelson, Fresno State: 92 carries, 428 yards, three touchdowns
Rayshon Luke, Fresno State: 64 carries, 407 yards, five touchdowns
Leading receivers
Chris Marshall, Boise State: 24 catches, 467 yards, two touchdowns
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 25 catches, 335 yards, three touchdowns
Ben Ford, Boise State: 21 catches, 325 yards, five touchdowns
Josiah Freeman, Fresno State: 27 catches, 326 yards, four touchdowns
Richie Anderson III, Fresno State: 22 catches, 224 yards, two touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 55 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble
Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 46 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 34 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 17 total tackles, five sacks
Jadon Pearson, Fresno State: 65 total tackles
K’Vion Thunderbird, Fresno State: 32 total tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups
Finn Claypool, Fresno State: 30 total tackles, four sacks