Boise State’s leading receiver suspended for Fresno State game
Boise State starting wide receiver Chris Marshall has been suspended for one week and will miss Saturday’s game with Fresno State, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Monday.
Marshall is Boise State’s leading receiver with 24 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns.
“Chris Marshall will not be a part of the team this week,” Danielson said. “Love Chris, he is a huge part of this team, but he’s not going to be a part of it this week. The standards that we have here and how you act and how you interact with coaches and players matters, and I hope that he uses this time to learn and grow from it.”
Danielson said the suspension stems from an in-game incident during Boise State’s 24-3 road win over Nevada. Danielson confirmed that Marshall will rejoin the team next week.
The Broncos are also down starting receiver Ben Ford, who suffered a season-ending injury against UNLV.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference ahead of Boise State’s (6-2, 4-0) home matchup with Fresno State (5-3, 2-2) on Saturday.
On status of defensive backs Zion Washington, Davon Banks
“Hopefully we get Zion back rolling this week. We’ll see if he’s able to do a little bit more this weekend, (he’s) in a good place with where he could be this week.
“Davon Banks, another one that we hopefully will get back this week. He had a good day of treatment when we were gone, he did a good job this morning in some treatment stuff. Hopefully we get him back because those two guys will be huge parts of our defense.”
On defensive effort at Nevada
“Defensively, one of our better outings, but there’s still a lot of stuff on film that needs to get fixed. That’s why we don’t look at just the end result. All right, you gave up three points. Yes, awesome. Five turnovers. Awesome. But there’s still a lot of things on film defensively that we’ve got to (fix). We had some guys running free, we had some things they weren’t able to capitalize on that we’ve got to get fixed.”
On creating more explosive plays
“Offensively, we just have to find a way to create more explosives. Proud of how we were able to wear Nevada out late in the game and find a way to win, but we have to find a way to be more explosive. That starts with us as coaches putting our players in the right spots, and then it goes down to our players executing in all phases of our offense.
“We’re going to look at it holistically. We have improved in regards to some of the self-inflicted negatives. We did have one false start, but those have improved. We’ve got to focus on that and make sure that doesn’t happen. And we have to find ways to win our one-on-ones and capitalize on some of the explosive plays that are out there.”
On Fresno State, first-year coach Matt Entz
“I think the world of Matt Entz. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit over the past 10 months since he’s gotten the job. He’s won national championships at North Dakota State, a great football mind. I know guys that know him, too, and just speak to what type of a coach he is and more importantly what type of a leader he is and how it is to work for him, how it is to be around him. I’ve got a lot of respect for Matt Entz and how he runs his programs. He’s obviously done a phenomenal job with Fresno State, and they’re going to continue to be on the rise with him at the helm.”