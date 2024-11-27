Boise State and Oregon State by the numbers
No. 11 Boise State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference) closes the regular season at 10 a.m. Mountain time Friday against non-conference opponent Oregon State (5-6) at Albertsons Stadium.
The game will air nationally on Fox.
Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos rank fifth nationally in rushing offense at 252 yards per game. Jeanty has 275 carries for 2,062 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, leading the country in all three categories.
The Beavers average 195.8 yards per game on the ground, good for 24th nationally. Anthony Hankerson (221 carries, 972 yards, 14 touchdowns) took over as the lead back midway through the season for Jam Griffin, who went down against Colorado State.
Here is a look at Boise State and Oregon State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 41.2 (third nationally, first Mountain West Conference)
Oregon State 24.8 (93rd nationally)
Rushing offense
Boise State 252 (fifth, first)
Oregon State 195.8 (24th)
Passing offense
Boise State 227.5 (66th, sixth)
Oregon State 199.2 (97th)
Total offense
Boise State 479.5 (fifth, second)
Oregon State 395 (58th)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 49.6 percent (seventh, first)
Oregon State 45.6 percent (23rd)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 92.3 percent (10th, first)
Oregon State 79.5 percent (102nd)
Scoring defense
Boise State 23.6 (60th, fourth)
Oregon State 29.5 (100th)
Rushing defense
Boise State 105.7 (16th, second)
Oregon State 178.2 (102nd)
Passing defense
Boise State 261.2 (123rd, 12th)
Oregon State 215.8 (62nd)
Total defense
Boise State 366.9 (68th)
Oregon State 394 (96th)
Sacks per game
Boise State 3.91 (second, first)
Oregon State 0.64 (133rd)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 7.9 (eighth, first)
Oregon State 3.9 (128th)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 40 percent (76th, sixth)
Oregon State 44 percent (107th)
Red zone defense
Boise State 76.3 percent (20th, first)
Oregon State 80.9 percent (51st)
Net punting
Boise State 38.17 (84th, seventh)
Oregon State 41.57 (18th)
Punt return average
Boise State 3.74 (121st, 11th)
Oregon State 3.38 (126th)
Kick return average
Boise State 23.5 (27th, second)
Oregon State 19.56 (78th)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.64 (21st, second)
Oregon State -0.45 (99th)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 189 of 301, 2,361 yards, 19 touchdowns, three interceptions
Gevani McCoy, Oregon State: 123 of 202, 1,300 yards, three touchdowns, six interceptions
Ben Gulbranson: 57 of 91, 717 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions
Leading rushers
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 275 carries, 2,062 yards, 27 touchdowns
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 39 carries, 178 yards, three touchdowns
Anthony Hankerson, Oregon State: 221 carries, 972 yards, 14 touchdowns
Gevani McCoy, Oregon State: 58 carries, 326 yards, five touchdowns
Salahadin Allah, Oregon State: 51 carries, 245 yards, one touchdown
Leading receivers
Cameron Camper, Boise State: 45 catches, 416 yards, four touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: 35 catches, 416 yards, six touchdowns
Trent Walker, Oregon State: 77 catches, 849 yards, two touchdowns
Jermaine Terry II, Oregon State: 20 catches, 338 yards, one touchdown
Leading defenders
Ty Benefield, Boise State: 63 total tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble.
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 33 total tackles, nine sacks
Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 37 total tackles, 8.5 sacks
Skyler Thomas, Oregon State: 76 total tackles, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one interception
Isaiah Chisom, Oregon State: 68 total tackles
Nikko Taylor, Oregon State: 41 total tackles, 2.5 tackles, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles