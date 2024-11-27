Heisman Trophy odds: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty in two-man race
Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty continue to separate themselves from the pack in the Heisman Trophy race.
Hunter, a two-way star for Colorado, remains the favorite in the latest FanDuel Heisman Trophy odds at -850. Jeanty, No. 11 Boise State’s record-breaking junior running back, is within striking distance at +550.
Jeanty has 275 carries for 2,062 yards and 27 touchdowns, leading the country in all three categories. He crossed the 2,000 yards mark for the season in last week’s win at Wyoming, becoming the first FBS player since Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard in 2019 to accomplish the feat.
Jeanty, who is chasing Barry Sanders’ all-time single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards, will look to do more damage on Black Friday when the Broncos (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference) host Oregon State (5-6) at 10 a.m. Mountain time.
“He’s a great running back,” Beavers defensive coordinator Keith Heyward said. “So we’ve got to tackle low, kill his motors and we’ve got to get hats to the ball. … He’s the guy that makes their whole operation work.
“He’s just a hell of a back. Powerful, great balance. Bounces off of people, and people bounce off of him. He has good vision, and once he gets in the open field, he can go. There’s one ball … and you’ve got to get 11 hats to the ball.”
Earlier this week, Jeanty was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award (national player of the year), Walter Camp Award (nation’s most outstanding player) and Doak Walker Award (nation’s best running back). Jeanty is widely projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After facing Oregon State, the Broncos will then host the Mountain West Football Championship on Dec. 6 against No. 22 UNLV (9-2, 5-1) or Colorado State (7-4, 5-1). Boise State is on track to receive a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
Hunter has 82 catches for 1,036 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, he has 30 total tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble.
Hunter would be the first two-way player to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997. Alabama’s Derrick Henry was the last running back Heisman winner, earning the award in 2015.
The 25th-ranked Buffaloes (8-3) also play at 10 a.m. Friday, hosting Oklahoma State (3-8).
Miami quarterback Cam Ward (+1400), Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+6000), Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (+40000) and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (+40000) also have listed odds.