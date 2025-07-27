Boise State announces four captains for 2025 football season
There were no surprises when Boise State announced its team captains for the 2025 football season on Sunday.
Offensive tackle Kage Casey, quarterback Maddux Madsen, linebacker Marco Notarainni and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan will captain a Broncos team with College Football Playoff aspirations. The four players received the most votes from their teammates.
Boise State is coming off a historic 2024 season that included a second straight Mountain West title and the program’s first CFP appearance. The Broncos finished with a 12-2 overall record and checked in at No. 8 in the final AP top 25, their highest final ranking since 2011.
Boise State will hold its first practice of fall camp on Monday in preparation for its Thursday, Aug. 28 opener at South Florida.
Casey, a junior offensive tackle, has been named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele and Walter Camp.
While considered a potential first-round NFL Draft prospect, Casey is fully focused on getting another shot at competing for a national title.
“That’s one thing that really, I think, motivates us as a team and is driving us forward every single day,” Casey said at MWC media days. “We don’t want to just get there again; we want to win, and we want to win it all.”
Madsen had a strong sophomore season for the Broncos, throwing for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. The quarterback was voted 2025 preseason MWC player of the year.
“He’s been counted out at Boise State before,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said of Madsen at media days. “Even this time last year, is he even going to be a starter? And he just kept working, had a phenomenal sophomore campaign. I think he’s going to be one of the best football players in the country.”
Notarainni, a senior linebacker, tallied 60 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries last season. He was voted first-team all-conference and was selected to the 2025 preseason all-MWC team.
“Marco’s one of the top leaders on our entire team,” Danielson said. “Marco is actively looking at his team in everything he does, from workouts to the film room to walkthroughs. He holds himself to a high standard with over a 4.0 (GPA) his entire career. He’s that kid, and he brings other people with him.”
Virgin-Morgan led the Broncos in sacks last season as a sophomore with 10. He was also a preseason all-MWC pick.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot in realizing that once I do my job — I do my one-eleventh — that plays will come to me,” Virgin-Morgan said. “Searching and trying to make a play and going out of your way to make a play is either going to hurt the defense or hurt you, and you’re not going to make as many plays as you would if you’re doing your one-eleventh. I think that’s one big area I’ve grown in.”