Boise State announces partnership with NIL platform
In the wake of the House settlement, Boise State continues to find new and innovative resources for its student-athletes.
On Tuesday, Boise State announced a partnership with Opendorse, an industry leader in the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space.
According to Opendorse’s website, more than 150,000 athlete influencers use the service to “build, promote, and monetize their personal brand.”
“We appreciate Opendorse for helping us continue to be innovative as we build out a comprehensive experience for our student-athletes with NIL and BroncoPRO,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “Opendorse has a lot of experience in the NIL space, working not only with college and pro athletes but brands and partners as well. We’re ready to work alongside them and set up our student-athletes for success.”
Tuesday’s press release also included a statement from Opendorse co-founder and president of college operations, Blake Lawrence.
“Boise State is setting the standard for how athletic departments can take a proactive, strategic approach to NIL,” Lawrence said. “By combining technology, data, and dedicated commercial support, they are ensuring Bronco student-athletes have access to real NIL opportunities, and the resources to maximize it.”
Earlier this year, Boise State announced a partnership with the Boise State University Foundation to create BroncoPRO, an NIL and revenue-sharing service for athletes.
“Boise State has always been on the forefront of innovation in our enterprise and BroncoPRO is the next iteration of what’s next in the changing landscape of college athletics,” Dickey said in a press release. “College athletics is changing, but it has been in a constant change for the better part of the last decade-plus, and we at Boise State will stay ahead of the evolution of college athletics by continuing to plan the work and work the plan.”
The $2.8 billion antitrust House settlement was approved in June, paving the way for schools to directly compensate players through licensing deals.
Schools began issuing payments to athletes on July 1.
“It’s a new day in collegiate athletics,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said of the House settlement. “This historic moment allows us to maintain what makes college sports special, the development of young individuals through sport, while also evolving to meet today’s student-athletes where they are with new opportunities in a manner that provides long-term stability for collegiate athletics. I am proud to work alongside my colleagues as we implement and introduce the future of college sports.”