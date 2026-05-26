Boise State’s biggest transfer portal losses entering 2026

Boise State had a balanced approach during the 2026 winter transfer portal window with 18 portal losses and 18 additions from Division I, Division II and junior college.

Some of the transfer portal departures have already made waves with their new teams.

Here is a ranking of Boise State’s 10 transfer portal losses who are most likely to make an impact in 2026 and beyond.

10. Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, safety (North Texas)

The 6-foot-4, 184-pound Bickham was a former four-star high school recruit who left the Broncos after one season. 247Sports rated Bickham as a three-star transfer portal prospect and the No. 42 safety in the portal.

9. Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Martin appeared in 30 career games on special teams and as a reserve linebacker during his three seasons with Boise State. The three-star portal prospect was rated the No. 149 linebacker transfer.

8. Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back (Nevada)

Webb, a former NJCAA first-team All-American, appeared in two games last year in his lone season with the Broncos. The defensive back was an unrated transfer portal prospect.

7. Tyler Keinath, senior, offensive line (New Mexico State)

Keinath made eight starts at right guard during Boise State’s College Football Playoff run in 2024 and appeared in 12 games last season. The 6-foot-2, 318-pound Keinath was also an unrated portal recruit.

6. Breezy Dubar, senior, running back (Missouri State)

Another former four-star high school recruit, the 6-foot, 205-pound Dubar battled various injuries over his three seasons with the Broncos. Dubar was rated a three-star portal prospect and the No. 157 running back transfer.

5. Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker (New Mexico)

Martineau was rated a four-star prospect coming out of Oregon’s Oregon City High School but was passed by Boen Phelps and Jake Ripp on the depth chart. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Martineau, the No. 77 linebacker in the portal, earned three stars as a transfer prospect.

4. Kaleb Annett, sophomore, quarterback (UCF)

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Annett couldn’t move up Boise State’s depth chart but is likely to be UCF’s No. 2 quarterback this season. The three-star portal prospect was rated the No. 167 quarterback in the portal.

3. Chris Marshall, senior, wide receiver (Arkansas)

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Marshall struggled with drops last year but still caught 30 passes for 574 yards and two touchdowns. Marshall, a four-star transfer prospect, was rated the No. 147 overall player and the No. 31 receiver in the portal.

2. Hall Schmidt, senior, offensive tackle (UCLA)

The 6-foot-7, 308-pound Schmidt started 12 games at right tackle in 2024 but was limited to two appearances last year due to injury. Schmidt, a three-star transfer who is likely to start at right tackle for UCLA, was rated the No. 182 tackle in the portal.

1. Ty Benefield, senior, safety (LSU)

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Benefield was a first-team all-Mountain West selection last season who led the Broncos with 107 total tackles. Boise State’s biggest transfer portal loss, Benefield was rated the No. 27 overall transfer and the No. 3 safety in the portal.