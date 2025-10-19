Boise State catches attention of AP poll voters
Boise State opened the season at No. 25 in the AP poll but immediately fell out following a blowout loss to South Florida.
After seven weeks of receiving no support in the AP poll, the Broncos earned four votes in the latest poll, which was released on Sunday.
Boise State (5-2, 3-0) picked up its biggest win of the season on Saturday, a 56-31 Mountain West rout of previously undefeated UNLV (6-1, 2-1). The Rebels, who received 30 votes in last week’s AP poll, had no votes after the blowout loss at Albertsons Stadium.
San Diego State (5-1, 2-0) earned seven votes in the Week 9 AP poll. The Aztecs were idle last week and travel to Fresno State (5-2, 2-1) on Saturday.
Just like the Coaches poll, South Florida was the lone Group of Five team inside the top 25. The Bulls, who hammered Florida Atlantic 48-13 on Saturday in American Conference play, checked in at No. 18 in the AP poll.
Two other American members received votes: Tulane (37) and Navy (28). James Madison of the Sun Belt earned six votes.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State remained at No. 1 in the AP poll, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Miami (Florida) and Vanderbilt. The Commodores are ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 1947.
Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 12. The Irish defeated the Broncos earlier this month.
Here is the full Week 9 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (60, Big Ten)
2. Indiana (6, Big Ten)
3. Texas A&M (SEC)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Oregon (Big Ten)
7. Georgia Tech (ACC)
8. Ole Miss (SEC)
9. Miami (13, ACC)
10. Vanderbilt (SEC)
11. BYU (Big 12)
12. Notre Dame (Independent)
13. Oklahoma (SEC)
14. Texas Tech (Big 12)
15. Missouri (SEC)
16. Virginia (ACC)
17. Tennessee (SEC)
18. South Florida (American)
19. Louisville (ACC)
20. LSU (SEC)
21. Cincinnati (Big 12)
22. Texas (SEC)
23. Illinois (Big Ten)
24. Arizona State (Big 12)
25. Michigan (Big Ten)
Dropped out: No. 20 USC (Big Ten), No. 22 Memphis (American), No. 23 Utah (Big 12), No. 25 Nebraska (Big Ten)
Others receiving votes: USC 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego St. 7, James Madison 6, Boise St. 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1.