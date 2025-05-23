Boise State class of 2026 quarterback commit invited to Elite 11 Finals
Boise State commit Bryson Beaver is one of 15 high school senior quarterbacks selected to compete in the Elite 11 Finals.
The Elite 11, one of the nation’s top prep quarterback competitions, will run June 17-19 in Manhattan Beach, California.
Five of the top 10 class of 2026 quarterbacks in the 247Sports rankings accepted invitations to the annual event, including No. 1 overall prospect Faizon Brandon of North Carolina’s Grimsley High School. Brandon is committed to Tennessee.
Beaver (No. 68 overall quarterback recruit) and Louisville commit Briggs Cherry (No. 81) were the only non-top 50 quarterback prospects to receive invitations to the Elite 11 Finals.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Beaver attends Southern California’s Vista Murrieta High School. He committed to the Broncos in April over offers from Coastal Carolina, UNLV, Utah and numerous others.
According to 247Sports’ Grant Hughes, Beaver is still receiving interest from Arizona, Ohio State and others.
During his sophomore season for Vista Murrieta, Beaver completed 184 of 325 (56.6 percent) passes for 2,550 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He was even better last fall, going 229 of 345 (66.3 percent) for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Vista Murrieta finished 8-5 overall last season and reached the quarterfinals of the Division 3 Southern Section playoffs.
Beaver is one of Boise State’s two class of 2026 quarterbacks.
Earlier this week, the Broncos received a commitment from Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School.
Bessinger completed 242 of 373 passes (64.9 percent) as a junior for 3,674 yards with 46 touchdowns and five interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect also ran for three scores and was voted Class 6A first-team all-state.
Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Bessinger chose the Broncos over reported offers from Appalachian State, Hawaii, Penn and numerous others. Bessinger checks in as the No. 67 overall quarterback prospect for the class of 2026 by 247Sports and the No. 16 overall player in Utah.
Back in March, Boise State lost class of 2026 quarterback commit Jackson Presley. Presley, who attends Montana’s Glacier High School, flipped his commitment from the Broncos to FCS power Montana State.
Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 50 nationally in the 247Sports team rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ eight known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Bryson Beaver, quarterback, Vista Murrieta (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
LaGary Mitchell, linebacker, Meridian (Idaho)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)