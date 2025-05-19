Boise State receives commitment from another class of 2026 quarterback
One month after receiving a commitment from Southern California product Bryson Beaver, Boise State landed a second class of 2026 quarterback prospect in Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School.
Bessinger announced his commitment to the Broncos on Tuesday.
“Bronco country, let’s ride,” Bessinger wrote on X. “So excited to say I have made the decision to play at Boise State for the next chapter of my life. Thank you for everyone who has helped me on this journey. I love you all very much. Go Broncos.”
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Bessinger put together a dominant junior season for Davis, completing 242 of 373 passes (64.9 percent) for 3,674 yards with 46 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for three scores and was voted Class 6A first-team all-state.
Davis finished 8-4 overall and reached the 6A state quarterfinals.
Bessinger chose the Broncos over reported offers from Appalachian State, Hawaii, Penn and numerous others. A three-star prospect, Davis is rated the No. 67 overall quarterback prospect for the class of 2026 by 247Sports and the No. 16 overall player in Utah.
Bessinger visited Boise State last weekend. He is the Broncos’ second class of 2026 quarterback commit, joining Beaver of California’s Vista Murrieta High School.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Beaver is also rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 110 overall player in California for the class of 2026. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Coastal Carolina, UNLV, Utah and numerous others.
During his sophomore season for Vista Murietta, Beaver completed 184 of 325 (57 percent) passes for 2,550 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He was even better last fall, going 229 of 345 (66 percent) for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Vista Murrieta finished 8-5 overall a season ago and reached the quarterfinals of the Division 3 Southern Section playoffs.
With the addition of Bessinger, Boise State is up to No. 49 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are Boise State’s eight known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Bryson Beaver, quarterback, Vista Murrieta (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
LaGary Mitchell, linebacker, Meridian (Idaho)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)