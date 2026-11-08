Skip to main content
Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State climbs in AP Poll with ESPN’s College GameDay heading to town

Broncos hold two-game lead in Pac-12 standings with two conference games remaining
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State Broncos quarterback Max Cutforth.
Boise State Broncos quarterback Max Cutforth. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Boise State Broncos

Boise State’s offensive onslaught against Colorado State caught the attention of Coaches Poll voters as the Broncos moved up to No. 18 in the Week 10 poll. 

The Week 10 AP Poll was released later on Sunday, and the Broncos also moved up three spots to No. 17. Boise State spent the previous two weeks at No. 20. 

The Broncos were one of two Group of Six teams in the top 25 for the second straight week. Mountain West leader New Mexico (8-1, 5-0), which earned its first top 25 ranking in program history last week, checked in at No. 23 in the Week 10 poll. 

Boise State and New Mexico are both vying for the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff. 

The next set of CFP rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday. The Broncos were No. 25 in the initial CFP rankings while New Mexico was unranked. 

Two other Group of Six teams received votes in the Week 10 AP Poll: Liberty (14 votes) and North Texas (two). 

The Broncos, who hold a two-game lead in the Pac-12 standings over four teams, will wrap up conference play with home games against Oregon State (5-4, 3-2) and San Diego State (4-5, 3-2). College GameDay will be in town for next week’s showdown with the Beavers. 

Boise State is tentatively scheduled to play at Utah State (4-5, 3-2) during the Pac-12’s flex week to close the regular season. The Broncos could also be sent to Colorado State (3-6, 1-4), Fresno State (5-4, 2-3) or Washington State (1-8, 0-5). 

Boise State starting quarterback Maddux Madsen missed Saturday’s 64-38 victory over Colorado State with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Madsen could return next week against Oregon State. 

Georgia took over the No. 1 ranking in the Week 10 AP Poll, followed by Utah, Notre Dame, UCLA and Miami. 

The Hurricanes, who previously held the top spot, dropped to No. 5 after suffering a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame. 

Here is the full Week 10 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 10 AP Poll

1. Georgia (53)

2. Utah (12)

3. Notre Dame (5)

4. UCLA

5. Miami

6. Indiana

College Football Bracket Challenge

GET READY TO COMPETE

Pick your champion (you can change it later). We’ll email you when brackets open.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.See for complete details. The College Football Playoff (CFP) is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Texas Tech

11. Wake Forest

12. BYU

13. Kentucky

14. Houston

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. Boise State

18. Oregon

19. Ole Miss

20. South Carolina

21. Ohio State

22. Arizona

23. New Mexico

24. LSU

25. SMU

Others receiving votes: Missouri 50, Duke 49, Oklahoma State 21, Liberty 14, Louisville 10, North Texas 2

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Share on XFollow The_Real_Bob
Home/Football