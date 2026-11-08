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Boise State rises in Coaches Poll after Colorado State beatdown

Broncos enter key matchup with Oregon State on eight-game winning streak
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State Broncos running back Juelz Goff.
Boise State Broncos running back Juelz Goff. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boise State could not be stopped in Saturday’s Pac-12 road beatdown of Colorado State.

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0) rolled up a season-high 64 points en route to a 64-38 thrashing of the Rams (3-6, 1-4) at Canvas Stadium. It was Boise State’s eighth consecutive victory following a Week 1 loss at Oregon.

The Week 10 edition of the Coaches Poll was released on Sunday morning, and the Broncos moved up three spots to No. 18 after the big win. Boise State was ranked No. 21 in last week’s poll.

For the second straight week, Mountain West leader New Mexico (8-1, 5-0) joined Boise State in the Coaches Poll at No. 25. 

The Broncos and Lobos are the Group of Six’s top two contenders for the College Football Playoff. The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings gets an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff. 

Boise State piled up 669 yards of total offense against Colorado State and averaged 10.6 yards per play. Star running back Dylan Riley (300 all-purpose yards, three touchdowns) and backup quarterback Max Cutforth (317 yards passing, five total touchdowns) both had monster games. 

“(Cutforth) did a great job tonight,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “He was able to get the ball to our playmakers, and the moment was never too big. He had a great mentality about himself.” 

Danielson expects starting quarterback Maddux Madsen to be back for next week’s game against Oregon State. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the critical Pac-12 matchup. 

Georgia took over the top spot in the Week 10 Coaches Poll, followed by Utah, Notre Dame, UCLA and Indiana.

Oregon, which defeated Boise State 34-27 all the way back in Week 1, returned to the poll at No. 19 after securing a 41-28 road win over Ohio State. The Ducks trailed 14-0 early before rallying back. 

Here is the full Week 10 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 10 Coaches Poll

1. Georgia (54)

2. Utah (14)

3. Notre Dame (2)

4. UCLA (1)

5. Indiana (2)

6. Miami

7. Alabama

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8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Texas Tech

11. Wake Forest

12. BYU

13. Kentucky

14. USC

15. Iowa

16. Houston

17. Ole Miss

18. Boise State

19. Oregon

20. Ohio State

21. Arizona

22. LSU

23. SMU

24. South Carolina

25. New Mexico

Dropped out: No. 19 Missouri; No. 23 Northwestern

Others receiving votes: Duke 172; Missouri 147; Oklahoma State 27; Northwestern 17; Illinois 13; North Texas 7; Louisville 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 5; Oklahoma 2; Minnesota 2; Air Force 1

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Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

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