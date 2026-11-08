Boise State rises in Coaches Poll after Colorado State beatdown
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Boise State could not be stopped in Saturday’s Pac-12 road beatdown of Colorado State.
The Broncos (8-1, 5-0) rolled up a season-high 64 points en route to a 64-38 thrashing of the Rams (3-6, 1-4) at Canvas Stadium. It was Boise State’s eighth consecutive victory following a Week 1 loss at Oregon.
The Week 10 edition of the Coaches Poll was released on Sunday morning, and the Broncos moved up three spots to No. 18 after the big win. Boise State was ranked No. 21 in last week’s poll.
For the second straight week, Mountain West leader New Mexico (8-1, 5-0) joined Boise State in the Coaches Poll at No. 25.
The Broncos and Lobos are the Group of Six’s top two contenders for the College Football Playoff. The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings gets an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.
Boise State piled up 669 yards of total offense against Colorado State and averaged 10.6 yards per play. Star running back Dylan Riley (300 all-purpose yards, three touchdowns) and backup quarterback Max Cutforth (317 yards passing, five total touchdowns) both had monster games.
“(Cutforth) did a great job tonight,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “He was able to get the ball to our playmakers, and the moment was never too big. He had a great mentality about himself.”
Danielson expects starting quarterback Maddux Madsen to be back for next week’s game against Oregon State. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the critical Pac-12 matchup.
Georgia took over the top spot in the Week 10 Coaches Poll, followed by Utah, Notre Dame, UCLA and Indiana.
Oregon, which defeated Boise State 34-27 all the way back in Week 1, returned to the poll at No. 19 after securing a 41-28 road win over Ohio State. The Ducks trailed 14-0 early before rallying back.
Here is the full Week 10 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
Week 10 Coaches Poll
1. Georgia (54)
2. Utah (14)
3. Notre Dame (2)
4. UCLA (1)
5. Indiana (2)
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Texas
9. Tennessee
10. Texas Tech
11. Wake Forest
12. BYU
13. Kentucky
14. USC
15. Iowa
16. Houston
17. Ole Miss
18. Boise State
19. Oregon
20. Ohio State
21. Arizona
22. LSU
23. SMU
24. South Carolina
25. New Mexico
Dropped out: No. 19 Missouri; No. 23 Northwestern
Others receiving votes: Duke 172; Missouri 147; Oklahoma State 27; Northwestern 17; Illinois 13; North Texas 7; Louisville 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 5; Oklahoma 2; Minnesota 2; Air Force 1
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob