Boise State co-defensive coordinator to join Kyle Whittingham’s staff at Michigan

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson has two openings to fill on his staff.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Boise State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tyler Stockton is leaving the Broncos to coach safeties at Michigan. The Wolverines recently hired former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to run the program.

Boise State also has an opening at wide receivers coach. Matt Miller, who held the title of co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, was recently hired to be Kirby Moore’s offensive coordinator at Washington State.

Stockton joined Danielson’s staff in December 2023 following a five-year run as Ball State’s defensive coordinator. He was a Broyles Award nominee in 2022 and 2023.

Stockton played for Notre Dame from 2009-13 and coached at UConn and Western Illinois before his time at Ball State.

Under Stockton’s tutelage, Boise State had one of the top safety tandems in the Mountain West last season with Ty Benefield and Zion Washington.

Benefield started all 14 games as a junior and tallied 105 total tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery en route to first-team all-MWC honors. He was also named Defensive Most Valuable Player of the Mountain West championship game.

Benefield is in the transfer portal, which opened on Friday.

Washington recorded 66 total tackles, two pass breakups, one interception and one sack last season as a redshirt senior.

Miller is a former Boise State standout who closed his playing career as the program leader in receptions (244) while ranking second in receiving yards (3,049) and third in receiving touchdowns (29).

Miller began his coaching career at Boise State in 2015 before holding multiple titles at Montana State from 2016-19. He returned to the Broncos in 2020 and spent four seasons as receivers coach. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach last offseason.

In last month’s season wrap-up press conference, Danielson said every assistant coach was offered the opportunity to return to the program.

“We have a great staff,” Danielson said. “We’ve had multiple staff members this week turn down jobs because they want to be here. Does that mean we’re going to keep everybody? I don’t know. But I do know we’re going to keep the right ones.

“I love our staff. We still need to grow, we need to improve … but I have a ton of respect for our staff and what we’ve been able to do, and I feel confident in the areas we weren’t successful enough that we are going to grow forward. I love our staff and am going to give them all an opportunity to come back and be a part of this. What happens from that, we’ll see over the next few weeks.”