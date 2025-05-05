Boise State cornerback eyes 2026 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and draft analysts have already moved on to next year’s class.
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State is loaded with future NFL talent on both sides of the ball.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting Boise State’s top 10 draft-eligible prospects for 2026.
To kick things off, we will start with the Broncos’ No. 10 draft prospect for 2026: Cornerback A’Marion McCoy.
Cornerback A’Marion McCoy, fifth-year senior
McCoy emerged as Boise State’s top cover corner last season, recording 60 total tackles, 13 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown against San Diego State.
The 6-foot, 176-pound McCoy didn’t make the all-Mountain West Conference team but was named an honorable mention All-American by College Football Network.
McCoy initially planned to head off to the NFL after the 2024 season, but opted to take advantage of an NCAA waiver granting additional eligibility to former junior college players. McCoy spent two seasons at Laney College before transferring to Boise State in 2023.
“Just being able to maximize my potential all the way, improving in my game in different ways,” McCoy said last month on his decision to return to the Broncos. “People want to see a little more in my game, so I just feel like coming back and being able to maximize my potential was the best decision for me.”
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson called McCoy’s return “A huge deal.”
“Who he is for this team, seeing his growth as a leader on this team, seeing who he was when he first came here two years ago to who he is now, it’s a monster deal for our team to get him back,” Danielson added. “I believe his best football is in front of him.”
A graduate of Menlo-Atherton High School in the California Bay Area, McCoy recorded six interceptions in his two seasons at Laney College. He was rated the nation’s No. 96 overall JUCO prospect for the class of 2023 by 247Sports.
McCoy made seven starts during the 2023 season and received all-MWC honorable mention. He ended the year with 31 total tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions.
At the next level, McCoy projects as a nickel or dime back with solid coverage and ball skills. According to NFLDraftScout.com’s scout notes, McCoy will need to add weight to play in the NFL.
NFL Mock Draft Database has McCoy ranked as the No. 358 overall player in the 2026 draft.