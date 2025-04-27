Six Mountain West players selected in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Mountain West Conference tripled its number of picks from last year.
Six MWC players were taken in the 2025 draft, highlighted by the Las Vegas Raiders’ No. 6 overall selection of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty, a two-time MWC Offensive Player of the Year, led the country last season in rushing yards (2,061) and touchdowns (29).
Five other former MWC stars were drafted: Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals (fourth round, Kansas City Chiefs), Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton (fifth round, Seattle Seahawks), Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (sixth round, Detroit Lions), Nevada defensive back Kitan Crawford (seventh round, Arizona Cardinals) and UNLV wide receiver and special teams standout Ricky White III (seventh round, Seahawks).
During the 2024 NFL Draft, the only MWC players to hear their names called were Colorado State defensive end Mohamed Kamara (fifth round, Miami Dolphins) and Air Force defensive Trey Taylor (seventh round, Raiders).
Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was the highest-drafted player in Boise State history. His 2,601 yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Royals appeared in seven games as a senior before suffering a season-ending injury. He recorded 55 catches for 834 yards and six touchdowns and torched Boise State for a career-high 211 yards and two TDs in a 62-30 loss.
Royals finished his Utah State career with 126 receptions for 1,914 yards and 21 TDs.
Just like Royals, Horton’s 2024 season was cut short after just six games. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Horton finished his prolific five-year college career with 265 catches for 3,615 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 267-pound Hassanein recorded 48 total tackles and 9.5 sacks last year as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff. Hassanein was the first Egyptian to be picked in the NFL Draft.
Crawford shined in his lone season with the Wolf Pack, leading the team with 76 total tackles and two interceptions. The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Crawford spent four years at Texas before transferring to Nevada.
White III, a two-time All-American and the 2024 MWC Special Teams Player of the Year, closed his college career with 223 catches for 3,345 yards and 24 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound weapon led the nation as a senior with four blocked kicks.
Two of the MWC’s top players last season — San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash and UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard — went undrafted.
Nick Nash won the FBS receiving triple crown as a senior, leading the nation in catches (104), yards (1,382) and touchdowns (16). The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Nash signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
Woodard, the 2024 MWC Defensive Player of the Year, signed with the Seahawks. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Woodard dominated as a senior with 135 total tackles, four interceptions, 3.5 sacks and 12 pass breakups.