Boise State cornerback voted Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week
For the second straight week, Boise State was represented in the Mountain West weekly football awards.
Broncos senior cornerback Jeremiah Earby was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Earby had one of the best games of his career in a 24-3 road victory over Nevada, recording four total tackles with two interceptions. Fellow cornerback A’Marion McCoy also logged an interception as the Wolf Pack turned the ball over five times.
“I know early on in the season — and rightfully so — there was a bunch of things (being said) about our pass defense and our corners and some of our defensive backs coaches,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the win. “When you really look at the body of work, our guys have played well. Now does that mean perfect? Absolutely not. There are a lot of things to improve on. But we’ve played some really good teams, and our guys have played good football.”
Earby was the first Boise State player to record two interceptions in the same game since JL Skinner in 2022 against Wyoming. Skinner now plays for the Denver Broncos.
Earby was targeted eight times and held Nevada receivers to four catches for 28 yards.
For the season, Earby has 27 total tackles and five pass breakups.
Three other Broncos have received MWC weekly awards this year.
Running back Dylan Riley has earned two MWC Offensive Player of the Week honors during his sophomore season.
Riley was voted MWC Offensive Player of the Week last week after running for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against UNLV. He averaged 13.4 yards per attempt, the fourth-highest single-game mark in program history.
Back in September, Riley was also voted MWC Offensive Player of the Week after compiling 255 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in a road win over Air Force. Riley had 19 carries for 171 yards and a career-high four touchdowns while also catching two passes for 84 yards, including a 75-yard screen pass TD.
Fellow running back Sire Gaines was named MWC Freshman of the Week for his performance against Eastern Washington. Gaines had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries in the victory over the Eagles.
Sophomore linebacker Boen Phelps earned MWC Defensive Player of the Week honors after notching six total tackles and a pick-six in a blowout win over Appalachian State.