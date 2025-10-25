Three takeaways from Boise State’s hard-fought road win over Nevada
It wasn’t a work of art, but Boise State remained perfect in Mountain West play on Friday with a 24-3 road victory over Nevada.
The Broncos (6-2, 4-0) compiled just 308 yards of total offense but limited the Wolf Pack (1-7, 0-4) to 247 yards and five turnovers.
Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s latest MWC victory.
1. Broncos receive surprising test
Boise State, which entered Friday’s game as a three-touchdown favorite, found itself in a war with Nevada for three-plus quarters.
The Broncos fell behind 3-0 early and had to settle for a 21-yard Colton Boomer field goal when Sire Gains was stuffed on three straight runs from inside the 5-yard line.
Locked in a 3-3 tie late in the opening half, Boise State used a 13-play, 94-yard drive to grab the lead for good. Gaines finished it off with a one-yard touchdown run.
Boise State finally seized control deep into the third quarter when a pooch punt bounced off an unsuspecting Nevada player. The Broncos corralled the ball at the bottom of the pile at the Wolf Pack 6 for an instant first-and-goal situation.
The Nevada defensive front once again put up a fight, but quarterback Maddux Madsen was pushed across the goal line by fullback Troy Grizzle on fourth-and-goal to give the Broncos a 17-3 lead.
For the game, Boise State ran 10 plays from inside the 5 and gained five yards.
The Broncos put together their best drive of the night in the fourth quarter, a 15-play, 80-yard march that took more than eight minutes off the clock. Dylan Riley’s one-yard touchdown run made it a 24-3 game with 3:09 remaining.
It wasn’t always pretty, but Boise State’s offense did just enough to support a standout defensive effort.
2. A defensive masterpiece
Boise State’s defense turned in its best performance of 2025 on a breezy night at Mackay Stadium.
The Broncos surrendered just 247 total yards, a season-low three points and intercepted Nevada quarterback Carter Jones three times.
A’Marion McCoy picked off Jones on the third play from scrimmage, his fourth interception in five games.
Jeremiah Earby recorded his first two interceptions of the season, including an end zone pick early in the fourth quarter with Nevada threatening to cut into Boise State’s 17-3 lead.
Boise State had the critical fumble recovery on special teams and added another in the final minutes when Demetrius Freeney knocked the ball away from Marcus Bellon. Boen Phelps fell on the fumble for the Broncos’ season-high fifth takeaway.
3. Boise State cleans up penalties, special teams
Special teams mistakes and penalties have been an issue for Boise State this season, but the Broncos were clean in both areas against Nevada.
Boise State was nearly flawless on special teams and committed just two penalties for 10 yards.
Nevada, meanwhile, had two critical mistakes on special teams while committing eight penalties for 72 yards. Along with the misplayed punt, Nevada also attempted a bizarre fake field goal on fourth-and-17 that was sniffed out by Boise State.
The lack of penalties and solid special teams execution helped Boise State overcome an uneven offensive performance in Reno.