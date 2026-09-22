Boise State’s defense ranks dead last nationally in one key metric

There’s something catastrophically wrong with Boise State’s defense.

Through three games, the Broncos (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) lead FBS by a wide margin in allowing gains of 40 or more yards.

Boise State has surrendered 12 plays of 40-plus yards in 2026. No other team has given up more than seven.

“We’ve got to find a way to eliminate explosive plays; we’re giving up way too many,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “I think everybody in the country is aware of that. But now, it’s our job to go to work and fix it.”

Danielson said there are several factors at play, including potential scheme tweaks and better communication in the secondary.

“There’s some fundamental and technical things that have to get fixed,” Danielson said. “The easy point is obviously at the secondary, but there’s some other parts. There’s pressure that needs to be better, there’s calls that need to be better.

“I love our secondary. I love our defense. We have to find ways to tighten it up. It starts with communication, eye control, and then it’s our job as coaches to look and see are we putting you in the best situation possible? And we have to do a better job with that.”

For the second straight season, the Boise State pass rush has not been up to par.

The Broncos led FBS with 55 sacks in 2024 but dipped to 27 last year. Boise State has just five sacks through three games entering Saturday’s road showdown with Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC).

“We have to find a way to create more pressure on the quarterback,” Danielson said. “That’s calls, that’s technique, that’s transition rushes. That’s a paramount part of our defense. We want to get after quarterbacks just like every defense, and it hasn’t been enough. So it’s something we’re going to put a premium on this week.”

Despite the early-season issues, Danielson believes there is more than enough talent on the roster to correct the explosive play problem.

“We have the players; I wouldn’t trade our team for anybody else in the entire country,” Danielson said. “We’ve got to execute better, we’ve got to play with better leverage, and then us as coaches have to continue to put them in better situations than we are. It’s going to be both in regards to that.

“There’s some good things we’re doing on defense. But that’s obviously a monster one when you’re giving up the explosive plays. So we’ve got to tighten that up.”