Boise State down two offensive starters for Pac-12 opener against Utah State

Boise State will be without starting left guard Carson Rasmussen and deep threat wide receiver Cam Bates for Saturday’s Pac-12 opener against Utah State.

Kickoff between the Broncos (3-1, 0-0) and Aggies (1-3, 0-0) is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

Bates and Rasmussen were among five Boise State players to be officially ruled out in the Broncos’ game day player availability report. Boise State will also be without rotation linebacker Logan Brantley, backup linebacker Sam Brooks and backup receiver Darren Morris.

Running back Sire Gaines, who missed last week’s game against Western Michigan with an apparent wrist injury, will be a game-time decision.

“We got some guys banged up in the game, got some guys banged up in practice,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told local media on Thursday. “We talk about carry the flag. We’re going to have guys out this week. Utah State is going to have guys out this week. It’s next man up, carry the flag.”

Rasmussen, a fourth-year junior, started Boise State’s first four games at left guard. Danielson said the Broncos will likely rotate Zander Esty and Jason Steele at left guard.

“(Rasmussen) and Jason Steele are the two that we’re working through in practice,” Danielson said. “Those are our next two best guys that do a really good job. … We’re probably going to end up playing both of them, and we’re going to have a couple different rotations we’re working through on the offensive line.”

Gaines has 45 carries for 234 yards and three total touchdowns this season. He ran for a season-high 102 yards on 17 attempts against South Dakota before suffering the injury in the fourth quarter.

“He’s doing better,” Danielson said of Gaines. “He was able to practice this week. Still not 100 percent, but he’s been able to practice. … He’s an absolute warrior. He spoke to the team this morning on Mentality Thursday, did a phenomenal job speaking to the team. He’s not quite 100 percent yet, but he’s a lot closer than he was at this time last week.”

Bates has eight receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns in four games. Bates also had a 72-yard punt return touchdown against Memphis.

Brantley is tied with Jaden Mickey for fifth on the team in total tackles with 12. He has split time at linebacker with Jake Ripp.

Morris slipped behind Bates, Rasean Jones, Akeem Wright, Ben Ford and others on the depth chart and has one catch for five yards this year.

Seven Utah State players will miss Saturday’s game, including star linebacker Harrison Taggart.