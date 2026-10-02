How to watch Boise State vs. Utah State: TV channel, game time, announcers, predictions

Boise State experienced plenty of success during its 15 years in the Mountain West, capturing seven conference titles with nine double-digit win seasons.

The Broncos will begin a new era on Saturday by opening Pac-12 play against Utah State.

Kickoff between old MWC and WAC rivals Boise State (3-1, 0-0) and Utah State (1-3, 0-0) is set for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the game.

“We start Pac-12 play, which is really awesome,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told local media on Thursday. “We’ve got a big test this week.

“Every time we play Utah State, it’s an absolute dogfight. I think the world of (head coach) Bronco Mendenhall, his staff, his players. They’re going to come in well-coached, they’re going to come in hungry, and they’re going to play really, really hard.”

In last year’s meeting on Black Friday, Utah State held a 24-13 lead with 19 minutes remaining. Backup quarterback Max Cutforth orchestrated a pair of touchdown drives as the Broncos escaped with a 25-24 win to earn a berth in the MWC championship game.

Boise State went on to defeat UNLV for its third straight MWC title.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Maddux Madsen, who missed last year’s game against Utah State due to injury, is off to a strong start this season with 814 passing yards, 10 total touchdowns and no turnovers.

Dylan Riley is the nation’s third-leading rusher with 90 carries for 592 yards and three touchdowns.

Utah State quarterback Grady Brosterhous began the season as the backup but has started the last three weeks. Brosterhous has thrown for 635 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions but played well in last week’s victory over Troy, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns with one interception while adding 89 yards on the ground.

“Their quarterback is really getting in rhythm,” Danielson said. “I think he played his best game last weekend against Troy, who is a really good football team. He’s playing his best football. … We know we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Boise State will be without starting left guard Carson Rasmussen, who suffered an undisclosed injury in last week’s win over Western Michigan. Running back Sire Gaines is questionable to play.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. UTAH STATE

Who: Boise State kicks off Pac-12 play with a home game against Utah State

When: 5:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Utah State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Announcers: Jordan Kent (play-by-play), Doug Pederson (analyst), Brandon Baylor (sideline reporter)

Betting line: Boise State -18.5 (DraftKings)

Our prediction: Boise State 37, Utah State 13

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.