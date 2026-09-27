Boise State enters AP Poll after statement victory over Western Michigan

For the first time this season, Boise State has cracked the top 25 in one of the two major national polls.

The Broncos (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) checked in at No. 22 in the Week 4 AP Poll, which was released on Sunday. Boise State was the only Group of Six team included in the top 25.

After opening the season with a 34-27 loss at No. 15 Oregon, the Broncos have bounced back with three straight victories. Boise State secured a 32-7 road win over Western Michigan on Saturday to jump into the AP Poll.

It was a dominant performance for the Boise State defense, which held Western Michigan to 223 yards of total offense. Western Michigan was 2 for 11 on third down and 0 for 3 on fourth down.

“Hats off to our defensive staff, the plan they put together every week,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “And then our players going out and going through walkthroughs, going through the situations, what we’re seeing, how we’ve got to defend it. And our guys are going out and executing. That’s the eraser. We know we had to tighten up the explosives, but we’ve got to continue to play really good on third and fourth down on defense.”

Dylan Riley paced the offense with a career-high 28 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Riley ranks third nationally with 592 rushing yards this season.

Maddux Madsen also had an efficient game with 204 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Boise State’s last appearance in the AP top 25 was in the 2025 preseason poll. The Broncos checked in at No. 25 in the preseason AP Poll and fell out of the rankings for good after suffering a blowout loss to South Florida.

Two other Group of Six teams received votes in the Week 4 AP Poll: James Madison (10) and North Dakota State (six).

Texas remained at No. 1 in the Week 4 AP Poll, followed by Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami and Ohio State.

Here is the full Week 4 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Texas (62)

2. Georgia (6)

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami (1)

5. Ohio State

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. Ole Miss

10. BYU

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Utah

14. Iowa

15. Oregon

16. Mississippi State

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. Oklahoma State

20. Houston

21. SMU

22. Boise State

23. UCLA

24. Kentucky

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 102, Duke 101, Penn State 98, Wake Forest 88, Virginia Tech 86, Michigan 54, Pittsburgh 52, Nebraska 36, Louisville 25, Cincinnati 20, James Madison 10, Arizona 8, Minnesota 7, North Dakota State 6, Northwestern 1